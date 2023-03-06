Attorneys present arguments for, against death penalty for deputy convicted of murdering 2 women

A case in which jury selection began in December and roughly 200 pieces of evidence were presented wound down Monday as closing arguments began to convince 12 jurors whether a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy should either be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.
David Keith Rogers was convicted of murdering two prostitutes and was sentenced to death in 1988. But California Supreme Court judges overturned the death sentence after a witness recanted Rogers was her attacker — the testimony of this witness was a compelling factor in a trial court judge’s decision to call for Rogers to die. The validity of Rogers’ convictions stands, but jurors must decide if Rogers, 76, should die or spend his life in prison without parole.
Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith said Rogers hunted for prostitutes, bent on revenge because one sex worker accused him of sexual assault, which led to his termination as a deputy. Both pregnant Tracie Clark, 15, and Janine Benintende, 20, were callously murdered around the Arvin-Edison canal and tossed into the waters like trash — actions for which Rogers cannot summon remorse, Smith said.
“Tracie Clark could have been somebody. Janine Benintende could have been somebody,” Smith said. “He took it away.”
But Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard strongly objected to Smith claiming Rogers never experienced remorse. She repeatedly read Rogers’ testimony during her closing argument in which he apologized for his behavior but knows it’s not enough to change what happened. Richard said her client hasn’t accumulated any offenses while serving 35 years behind bars, showing he’s a changed man who can follow rules.
Rogers worked for 10 years as a deputy before tarnishing his reputation and that of KCSO, Richard added.
“So is there good in him that’s worth saving?” Richard said. “That’s the ultimate question you must answer.”
The prosecution
It all began in 1983 when Ellen Martinez accused Rogers of sexually battery in Union Cemetery, Smith said during his closing arguments, which lasted nearly two hours.
Martinez, 19, was with another customer at Union Cemetery when deputies stopped them before a sex act happened. Rogers and Martinez were alone when then-Deputy Rogers — while wearing his uniform and badge — took photos of Martinez’s bare chest and bare pubic region while also touching her inappropriately, Smith said. Later, Rogers was found with handcuffs and groin photos of other prostitutes, he added, which corroborates Martinez’s statements.
This incident was reported to Rogers’ superiors, who fired him, which then spawned his hatred for sex workers and a desire for vengeance, the prosecutor said.
“That’s what began his descent into devaluing human life,” Smith said.
Deputies didn’t have suspects or the weapon used to kill Benintende in 1986 for about one year. During this time, Rogers didn’t come forward and continued to live a regular life, Smith said.
Rogers denied shooting Benintende during his interview with deputies in the 1980s, but has since said he doesn’t remember Benintende.
Rogers patrolled up and down Union Avenue to track which prostitutes were new to Bakersfield and eventually took them to be murdered in the remote area of the Arvin-Edison canal, Smith said. Jurors conducted a jury viewing of the site during the trial.
Eventually, Rogers was rehired by the Sheriff’s Office and requested to be on the streets despite already killing Janine Benintende, Smith said.
Bullets that traveled through both victims ricocheted through their bodies and caused suffering wrought by Rogers’ hands, Smith said. Clark was shot six times at night while she attempted to escape Rogers in 1987, showing the deputy must have used his law enforcement training to shoot Clark in the darkness, Smith added.
Rogers’ conduct shows insight into his callous nature, Smith said as he demonstrated how the deputy sat while being interviewed about murdering both women. The prosecutor propped his legs onto the table — while adopting a face devoid of emotion — and played an interview deputies conducted of Rogers to show the then-deputy’s nature.
After killing a pregnant 15-year-old, Smith said, Rogers went home to wash his hands, put on a movie and donned on his uniform the next morning to drive to work.
“There is not one scintilla of remorse in David Rogers,” Smith added.
Egregiously, Rogers violated the law enforcement code of ethics to protect and serve, Smith said. That, coupled with both victims’ suffering and repeated flagrant law violations make Rogers deserving of California’s highest punishment, Smith added.
The defense
Richard, the public defender, began her closing arguments by reminding the jurors Rogers is a “failed, flawed human being” whose path didn’t start with Martinez’s accusations as the prosecutor said.
Rather, Rogers’ story began when his childhood was marred by bad experiences, Richard said. In the tail end of his life, Rogers lost the respect of his family, peers, the ability to see his children get older — but, most importantly, he’s lost his liberty, she said.
“‘I’m sorry’ is such a pitiful word,” Rogers testified in regard to killing Clark, which Richard read aloud. “... It doesn’t undo what I did. … I’ll be sorry for the rest of my life, but it doesn’t undo what I did.”
Those are the words of a man who wishes he could undo everything that happened, Richard said. It’s a “simple, empty life” that Rogers has lived out for decades, she added, but the 76-year-old can follow rules because he hasn’t broken laws in prison.
The death penalty is reserved for those who cannot conform their behavior, haven’t expressed remorse or considered the significance of their actions and harbor hate, Richard said. That’s not Rogers, she added.
She reminded jurors how as a child Rogers was dressed in women’s clothing, slathered with makeup and tossed outside his home for people to poke fun. Rogers’ mother didn’t come to save him hours later and domestic violence wasn’t uncommon in Rogers’ home, she said.
Rogers stole women’s underwear from clothing lines as a preteen and early teenager to wear them to masturbate — why would such a young child commit such an act, Richard said. It’s because there are memories of inappropriate sexual conduct buried in him, showing he’s had demons to fight, Richard noted.
And, Rogers broke down when he learned Clark was a teenager after reading this newspaper, which shows he does feel remorse, Richard said. Rogers was convicted of murdering two women, but during his time as a deputy, he did help others.
“Who is this man and is he worthy of your mercy?” Richard said. “... It’s a complex question.”
Closing arguments are set to continue Tuesday.