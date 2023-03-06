 Skip to main content
Attorneys present arguments for, against death penalty for deputy convicted of murdering 2 women

A case in which jury selection began in December and roughly 200 pieces of evidence were presented wound down Monday as closing arguments began to convince 12 jurors whether a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy should either be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.

David Keith Rogers was convicted of murdering two prostitutes and was sentenced to death in 1988. But California Supreme Court judges overturned the death sentence after a witness recanted Rogers was her attacker — the testimony of this witness was a compelling factor in a trial court judge’s decision to call for Rogers to die. The validity of Rogers’ convictions stands, but jurors must decide if Rogers, 76, should die or spend his life in prison without parole.

