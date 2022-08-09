Attorneys in lawsuit over natural gas line explosion continue with opening statements

There appears to be little question that Gloria Ruckman and her mother, Amalia Leal, will receive compensation for serious burns they suffered when a natural gas pipeline exploded into towers of flame near Ruckman's home in rural south Bakersfield on Nov. 13, 2015.
The question is not whether they will receive compensation, but rather, how much and from whom.
"There's no dispute that she was badly injured and deserves compensation," Orange County-based attorney James Baratta said of Ruckman in his opening statement Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court.
Leal, too, deserves monetary compensation, Baratta said. But the attorney made it clear that he doesn't believe his client, Ag-Wise Enterprises — one of the defendants in the case — is at fault in the deadly disaster.
That's because Ag-Wise, he said, is a farm manager. While they manage finances, process the bills and even plan the development of farm production for clients, they leave the plowing, seeding, spraying, irrigating and the kind of deep-digging that set off the explosion that day to the experts.
"Ag-Wise has been working with Mr. (Jeff) Alexander for over 10 years," Baratta said of the owner of defendant Big N Deep Agricultural Development, the company whose heavy equipment operator, Joseph Michael Ojeda, was killed when the soil ripper he was using struck the high-pressure underground pipeline and sparked the conflagration.
"That's why we selected Mr. Alexander for the job. He has the expertise," Baratta told the jury. "This is all Mr. Alexander's job."
If those glowing words sound like compliments, they also signaled that one defendant was pointing in the direction of another. Indeed, the lawyer representing Big N Deep laid out a case Tuesday for holding PG&E largely responsible for the incident, while late Monday, Dennis Ellis, PG&E's attorney, focused on multiple accidents he said were the fault of Big N Deep and owner Jeff Alexander, according to a report by KGET-17 News.
Ellis told the jury PG&E properly marked the lines and followed safety guidelines, KGET reported.
Ellis also criticized Ag-Wise for hiring Big N Deep despite knowing one of its employees struck the same pipeline a year earlier, according to the KGET report, although the gas did not ignite in that incident.
Tuesday was the second day of trial in the lawsuit connected to an explosion that radically altered the lives of the Ruckmans and the Leals. And with five lead attorneys providing opening statements over two days, and a small army of more attorneys and paralegals backing them up, it was a lot for jurors and spectators to take in.
But the story of the ordeal the daughter and mother endured remained at the center of the incident. It was mid-afternoon that November day and the pair were talking about what to make for dinner that afternoon when the massive explosion shattered the calm.
The air was sucked out of the room and the windows began cracking as intense heat penetrated the walls.
Gloria Ruckman gathered her 17-day-old infant son, Robert Elias Ruckman, wrapped a jacket around him, pressed him against her chest and headed toward the door, followed by her mother, the boy’s grandmother.
The plan was to drive away as fast as possible from the towers of flame behind the house. But the cars were already burning, as were the trees, the grass and it seemed, the sky itself.
Leal spent weeks in a local burn unit, her daughter, months. They both had charred skin replaced by skin grafts.
Attorney Joseph Low, who worked in the courtroom alongside veteran Bakersfield lawyer Daniel Rodriguez representing the plaintiffs — the Leals and the Ruckmans — said 17-day-old Robert Ruckman, now age 6, did not escape uninjured as the family had originally hoped.
As he grew to be 2 and 3, his parents couldn't help but notice he was delayed in his speech patterns, and his comprehension.
When he was tested, his verbal comprehension was measured in the bottom 1 percent.
"Any loud noise ... he doesn't just start crying, he starts sobbing," Low told the jury.
In school, teachers have to call home and ask the Ruckmans to pick up their son.
"He sees a neurologist," Low said.
The diagnosis? Blast-induced traumatic brain injury, Low said. Cognitive delay, problems with his fine-motor skills, balance issues and much more.
"He didn't escape injury-free that day," Low told the jury.
Fresno-based attorney Theodore Hoppe stood up Tuesday to represent his client, Big N Deep. His focus: PG&E.
The utility has a responsibility following a critical accident or incident to investigate the "root cause," he said. But that did not happen in the Bakersfield case.
Hoppe used PG&E's own Damage Prevention Manuel to throw darts at the company.
As plans were being made to perform a deep soil rip to prepare for the planting of more than 400 acres of almond trees, the presence of a 34-inch, high-pressure natural gas pipeline gave the job a critical component.
PG&E's own safety rules required that a "field meeting" be held at the site, with a locator and the excavator.
"It didn't happen here," Hoppe said. "PG&E didn't have a field meeting."
Adequate markings clearly showing where the pipeline snaked underground were also required.
"It's not optional," the Big N Deep's attorney said. "They didn't follow the rules."
Space line markings, using flagged pickets hammered into the ground, were required no more than 50 feet apart, Hoppe told the jury.
"But we know for a fact that these markings were no less than 100 feet apart," he said.
The opening statements may have given the jury a strong sense of where the various attorneys are headed in this case, but as Judge Bernard Barmann Jr. instructed jurors, they must not view opening statements as evidence.
On Tuesday afternoon, they shifted to the evidence phase of the trial.