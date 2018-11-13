The trial of a man charged with raping his girlfriend then threatening to kill himself and their 3-year-old daughter kicked off Tuesday with the prosecution telling jurors the case centers around "power, manipulation and control."
The public defender representing Leonardo Guerrero, however, told the jury his client is falsely accused. He said Guerrero, 24, made mistakes the day he was arrested, but never raped anyone.
Guerrero has been held on $200,000 bail since his arrest in June. His trial is expected to last until Dec. 7.
A 12-person jury evenly split between men and women was sworn in Tuesday, with three women serving as alternate jurors.
Prosecutor Andi Bridges told jurors in her opening statement that Guerrero returned home the early morning of June 2 and entered his girlfriend's bedroom, where she lay with their four children sleeping around her. He'd been out drinking, and a friend told him his girlfriend was seeing another man.
Guerrero held a knife to the girlfriend's side and confronted her about the relationship, Bridges said. When she denied she was seeing anyone, he demanded sex.
She again refused him. Then Guerrero threatened to stab her father, asleep in another room, Bridges said.
The woman, fearing for the safety of her father and children, didn't fight back as Guerrero raped her, the prosecutor said. Two of the four children — who ranged in ages from infant to 3 years old — woke up and witnessed the act.
The Californian is withholding the woman's name. In most circumstances the paper does not identify victims of alleged sex crimes.
Following the rape, Bridges said, the woman used a ruse to get Guerrero out of the residence. She told him to go to a store and buy a bottle for the infant.
Guerrero left, but took the 3-year-old with him.
Once he was gone, the woman woke her other children and her father and they rushed to her sister's apartment. They called her mother, who then alerted authorities.
Deputies arrived and were by the woman's side when Guerrero, apparently having spotted law enforcement, texted her threatening to kill himself and the child, according to Bridges. He eventually surrendered. The child was unharmed.
Also, Bridges' played a portion of a recording of a phone call Guerrero made from jail to the woman, where he told her multiple times not to show up and testify. Bridges said the woman would testify, but she expected that, as happens in many domestic abuse cases, she would recant much of what she originally told deputies.
Bridges said an expert on the cycle of violence in domestic abuse incidents will testify.
Cadman disputed Bridges' representation of events.
"To hear Ms. Bridges talk, you'd think she was there," he told the jury during his opening statement.
While not denying his client made mistakes, Cadman said Guerrero and the girlfriend engaged in consensual sex that day. He said this marks the first time Guerrero has been in jail, and that he and the woman had an up-and-down relationship but he's never raped her.
The allegations against Guerrero are a result of overzealous law enforcement, he said.
Cadman said he wouldn't characterize what he expected the woman to say on the witness stand as "recanting." Instead, he said, he expected to hear her tell the truth when she testified the sex was consensual.
"In the context of this case, (Guerrero) is the victim," he said.
The trial resumes Wednesday.
