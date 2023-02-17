 Skip to main content
Attorneys for woman severely injured in car collision with BPD file claim against city

A local law firm asserted in a claim against the city of Bakersfield that two city officers involved in a collision that left a man dead and a woman battling severe injuries were inadequately trained and negligently hired by the Bakersfield Police Department, which led the personnel to violate BPD’s own policies.

Chain Cohn Clark filed the claim on behalf of Ana Hernandez, 34, a woman who was a passenger in a car struck by a BPD patrol vehicle on Jan. 19 on Muller Road and South Vineland Drive. Hernandez’s driver, Mario Lares, 31, died in the crash after a BPD officer didn’t brake at stop sign and failed to turn on lights and sirens while plowing through the intersection, according to the claim, which must be filed before an entity sues a government agency.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

