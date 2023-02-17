Attorneys for woman severely injured in car collision with BPD file claim against city

A local law firm asserted in a claim against the city of Bakersfield that two city officers involved in a collision that left a man dead and a woman battling severe injuries were inadequately trained and negligently hired by the Bakersfield Police Department, which led the personnel to violate BPD’s own policies.
Chain Cohn Clark filed the claim on behalf of Ana Hernandez, 34, a woman who was a passenger in a car struck by a BPD patrol vehicle on Jan. 19 on Muller Road and South Vineland Drive. Hernandez’s driver, Mario Lares, 31, died in the crash after a BPD officer didn’t brake at stop sign and failed to turn on lights and sirens while plowing through the intersection, according to the claim, which must be filed before an entity sues a government agency.
The officers’ “willful, wanton, malicious, despicable” actions, which happened in “conscious disregard for the rights and safety” of Hernandez, led her to suffer life-altering injuries such as “great” orthopedic injuries, multiple fractures requiring surgery, internal injuries, mental pain and suffering and a gamut of emotions, according to the claim filed Jan. 20.
Bakersfield City Attorney Ginny Gennaro did not return a request for comment.
BPD Officers Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23, were driving at an “excessive speed” to help capture a suspect in a reportedly stolen vehicle when they struck Lares and Hernandez, the claim said. It noted police officers were driving in lanes bound by a stop sign, while Lares didn’t have any such posted signs.
BPD also didn’t correctly educate both policemen about pursuing a suspect in a car chase and failed to conduct a thorough background check to learn both were “unfit and incompetent” to serve as peace officers, the claim alleged.
Chain Cohn Clark is asking for upward of $25,000. The city has 45 days to respond to the claim.
Attorney Daniel Rodriguez didn't return a request for comment asking about the status of his client Lares' legal action against the city.
