Attorney reveals details in alleged bullying of special-needs student

Bakersfield attorney Daniel Rodriguez held a news conference Wednesday at his downtown offices to announce that his firm, Rodriguez & Associates, is representing the special-needs student who he and many others believe was bullied and humiliated on video last Wednesday at Arvin High School.

The video shows and witnesses indicate, he said, that one or more security personnel on campus stood by and did nothing to put a stop to the incident.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

