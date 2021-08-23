Attorney General finds BPD violated Constitution, reaches agreement with city for reforms

The California Attorney General's Office has concluded a four-year investigation into the Bakersfield Police Department with a finding BPD violated the constitutional rights of local residents.
In a civil complaint, the Attorney General alleged BPD engaged in a pattern of unreasonable force, stops, searches and seizures and failed to exercise appropriate supervision in addition to other violations.
In response to the investigation, Bakersfield has entered into a stipulated judgment with the Attorney General's Office. The agreement allows the city to legally avoid fault for the alleged violations in exchange for enacting a long list of reforms sought by state officials.
"It aims to inform and improve the Bakersfield Police Department’s policies and practices," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a virtual press conference on Monday. "It will work to strengthen the trust between the community and law enforcement, something that has never been more critical."
During the press conference, BPD Chief Greg Terry denied the Attorney General's accusations, but said the department would work to uphold the agreement between the city and the state.
He described the agreement as a path forward for both the city and the state, while Bonta added the reforms were a blueprint for other police departments across California.
"The Bakersfield Police Department holds itself to the highest standards of conduct to all of our residents. We do everything possible to make sure our community is safe and our residents are treated with respect," Terry said. "We believe the state’s concerns are unfounded and we have nothing to hide."
This story will be updated.