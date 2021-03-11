Attorney general files accusation against Bakersfield doctor following death of patient, unborn son

California's attorney general's office has filed an accusation against Dr. Arthur M. Park, accusing the Bakersfield OB-GYN of gross negligence, repeated negligence and failure to keep adequate and accurate records related to the wrongful deaths of a patient and her unborn son last year.
According to a filing from the California Medical Board, Park is accused of not adequately treating her and discharging the patient, Demi Ruben Dominguez, at Mercy Southwest Hospital before she died days later.
A call to Park's office seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Park was accused of overlooking increased blood pressure levels of Dominguez and for not documenting that he spoke with her regarding her diagnosis, failed to perform a physical exam and didn't obtain a history from her on April 15, 2019, according to the filing.
Despite generally elevated blood pressure levels during Dominguez’s overnight hospital stay, she was discharged the following morning only with the instructions to follow up with her outpatient provider, the accusation states.
In the early morning hours of April 19, Dominguez suffered a seizure at home. She was taken to Mercy Southwest where she died along with her unborn son, according to the filing.
Park had already been on five years probation following a state investigation into the death of one of his patients in September 2016, according to the document.
In that case, the state investigation detailed 10 instances where Park deviated from the standard of care of 23-year-old Celeste Ortiz, who died after giving birth to a child at San Joaquin Community Hospital (now known as Adventist Health Bakersfield) where Park was the on-call doctor.
The medical board is asking that a hearing be held on the 2019 allegations to consider revoking or suspending Park's license or taking other disciplinary action.