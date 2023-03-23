 Skip to main content
Attorney files claim against city for man who died in crash with BPD patrol car

A claim filed by a local law firm representing the family of a man who died in a collision with a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car revealed previously unknown details of the fatal crash, such as the name of the patrol car’s driver and the alleged negligence that caused the wreck, according to the document provided to The Californian on Thursday.

Officers Richard Robles, 23, and Travione Cobbins, 24, were driving at an excessive speed Jan. 19 to help apprehend a suspect driving a reportedly stolen vehicle when they collided into motorist Mario Lares, 31, and his passenger, Ana Hernandez on South Vineland Drive and Muller Road, the California Highway Patrol wrote in a search warrant investigating the incident.

