As the saying goes, you might want to be careful what you wish for.
On Monday, local political activist and cannabis advocate David Abbasi filed a motion to have the judge in his case disqualified.
On Wednesday, it went nowhere due to procedural reasons.
But on Thursday it got some traction.
As a result, the civil petition — and gun violence restraining order against Abbasi that was expected to be completed in August — will be delayed yet again, to December. That means Abbasi's five guns that have been in the possession of police for six months, including an AR-15 assault-style rifle with 30-round magazines, will stay where they are.
H.A. Sala, one of the attorneys representing law enforcement officers who petitioned to have Abbasi's firearms removed from his possession, said there's a bright side to this latest delay in the proceedings.
"It could actually be a benefit to the community," Sala said of the delay. "We firmly believe a gun violence restraining order is appropriate in this case."
If the civil case does go into 2020, Sala said, it means Abbasi will be separated from his firearms that much longer.
Authorities confiscated Abbasi’s firearms months ago, but if a judge approves the petition to apply the restraining order, the guns will be kept away from Abbasi for one year from the date of the ruling, with an option of extending the period.
Hours after Abbasi's motion Wednesday asking that Kern County Superior Court Judge Stephen D. Schuett be disqualified from hearing his case was thrown out by Schuett for procedural reasons, Abbasi apparently refiled successfully.
On Thursday, Judge Schuett said Abbasi had corrected his motion, forcing Schuett to halt further legal proceedings — until the status of the judge's disqualification can be determined.
Schuett said he would "stay" the matter for 45 days, and have the question of his disqualification heard by another judge on Dec. 9.
It is unclear whether the petitions will eventually be heard by a new judge or Schuett will resume presiding over the case.
Meanwhile, new measures signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week will allow private company employees and school employees to petition courts to take guns away from co-workers or students they believe to be dangerous.
Currently, only law enforcement officers and immediate family members may file the petitions. But starting next September schools and employers can also initiate requests.
The petition against Abbasi, requested by the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office — through two of their officers — would prohibit Abbasi from possessing or purchasing any firearms or ammunition, including his AR-15, his 12-gauge shotgun, his three semi-automatic handguns, or the hundreds of rounds of ammo owned by the 41-year-old.
In a declaration filed in support of the petition, and obtained by The Californian, one of the petitioners, Kern County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Damian Nord, said it is his opinion and the opinion of others in the sheriff's office, that "David Abbasi is emotionally unstable and poses a threat to himself or others, and that threat is magnified if he is in possession of firearms and deadly weapons."
Abbasi was arrested on gun charges earlier this year after a large pit bulldog attacked and killed his miniature pinscher while Abbasi was out walking his dog. Abbasi pulled a loaded handgun and pointed it at a teen who had struck him in the head while Abbasi was trying to control the attacking dog.
"I thought my life was in danger," Abbasi said. "That's why I drew my firearm in self-defense.
"But there was no discharge of the firearm," he said.
Abbasi does not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm. And the incident began a long string of phone calls and emails from Abbasi complaining to police about how the case was being handled and aiming accusations of corruption toward the BPD, the Kern County District Attorney's Office, City Hall and other agencies and officials.
Meanwhile, a warrant for Abbasi's arrest and a search warrant for his home and vehicle were obtained. On May 10, Abbasi showed up at BPD headquarters. He was arrested and officers found guns and ammunition in the trunk of his BMW.
(3) comments
Abassi got on the wrong side of the local establishment. Not sure how long that plays out. Either 2nd Amendment rules or its best for the health of things and people who treat MJ as a bad thing to be reassured gun control will apply to guy that is pro-MJ, even if we have to sacrifice own of our own (a person who utilized their 2nd Amendment right).
Some judges are part of the good old boys club or the Lord's of Bakersfield and Abbasi did the right thing if he wants a fair hearing. He has witnesses in support and even witness's against the assistant chief of police who beat his wife. Apparently, he even had a psychological evaluation and was cleared. Its clear this is political retaliation for him exposing corrupt supervisors who have already been indicted and further indictments are in the works. Of course anyone who interrupts their criminal racket and gets involved in their dirty businesses going to have stuff like this happen to them. Poor guy. Glad to see someone is interested in cleaning up Bakersfield. Thank you Mr. Abbasi.
Don't forget this guy also still has a pending criminal case against him for firearm violations. His next court date is 11-8.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.