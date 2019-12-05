The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Byron Willis, 25, Wednesday night on suspicion of attempted rape and false imprisonment.
Police has appealed to the public earlier this week to help locate Willis, at first using only a computer generated image of a suspect. By Tuesday they had obtained his name.
According to BPD, Willis attempted to sexually assault a victim Tuesday in a vacant apartment complex in the 5400 block of Ming Avenue. The victim was able to fight him off and Willis fled on foot, according to BPD.
Willis was apprehended Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at the 1900 block of South Real Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.