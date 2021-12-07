Attack on Pearl Harbor was precursor to imprisonment of local Japanese Americans

Editor's note: This story, originally published Nov. 10, 2015, has been lightly edited and updated.
Bakersfield native George Joji Kinoshita may have become a personification of loyalty during his lifetime. Twenty-four years after his death, he remains a shining local example of patriotic service among Kern County residents.
But for Kinoshita, his family and thousands of Japanese Americans, news of the attack by Japanese forces on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 would portend great travail and suffering at the hands of the U.S. government.
Imagine Kinoshita as a teenager missing his high school graduation because he was reclassified as an "enemy alien" and taken at gunpoint along with his family to a prison camp in the Arizona desert.
Now imagine that same young man, eight years later, proudly wearing the uniform of the U.S. Army, being decorated with a Bronze Star with "V" for valor for his heroic actions against enemy forces in Korea — and a Purple Heart after being seriously wounded in a fierce firefight.
"We're very proud of him," said Robert Kinoshita, 76, George's younger brother, who was only 4 when the family arrived at the relocation center near Poston, Ariz., in the spring of 1942.
In a 2003 Californian story, Mary Higashi, George's sister, remembered crying with her mother when they first saw the barracks they'd be living in. The rough-hewn buildings were empty except for an oil stove. The family members were given sacks to fill with straw to use as mattresses.
The spartan, dusty camp would become the family's home until the end of World War II, but after proving his loyalty, George was allowed to relocate to Utah, where he worked on a farm and sent money back to his mother each month.
Fast-forward to June 2015, when George — who died in 1997 at the age of 73 — was honored posthumously when the Army's 19th Military Police Criminal Investigation Headquarters in Oahu, Hawaii, was named "Kinoshita Hall" in his memory.
"It's too bad my mother and father were not here to see it," Robert Kinoshita said of his brother's latest honor.
George Kinoshita might easily have succumbed to bitterness after having his freedom taken from him by the country of his birth. Such a reaction might even have been understandable.
Instead, the former student at Bakersfield High, then called Kern County Union High School, served his country with distinction for nearly 30 years, and set an example of service followed by other members of the Kinoshita family.
Following his early Army training, George Kinoshita served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Japan. His rise through the ranks was astonishing.
In March 1947, he was promoted from private to private first class. One month later he was a corporal and by July of that year he was promoted to sergeant. Before the year was out, he would be promoted to warrant officer.
George married Chieko Yonemoto, a Japanese national, in 1952. The couple would raise four children.
His accomplishments are too numerous to mention here, but he served in command positions at military police detachments in Japan, Korea and elsewhere. During his final assignment at the Presidio in San Francisco, Kinoshita became the first warrant officer to be elevated to a field-grade command after the commander of the San Francisco Field Office was relieved following a failed inspection in 1974, according to a story by Hawaii Army Weekly.
Kinoshita retired from the Army in 1975. His family lived in Mililani Town on the island of Oahu. He went to work as a consumer protection investigator for the state of Hawaii.
George died suddenly of a massive heart attack on Aug. 10, 1997. He was laid to rest not far from the site of a future building that would come to bear his name.
George Kinoshita and thousands of other Americans of Japanese descent lost their freedom, though not their dignity, when a fearful nation chose to view them as potential enemies following the Japanese naval attack on Pearl Harbor. But rather than surrendering to bitterness and bile, Kinoshita transformed hardship into opportunity, rejection into success.
His family believes his legacy is worthy of emulation.