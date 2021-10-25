Atmospheric river dumps rain on valley, mountain areas, bringing needed moisture, but problems, too

What is it they say about rainy days and Mondays?
A much-anticipated storm, designated a very wet “atmospheric river” by meteorologists, started soaking down Bakersfield and other communities in the southern San Joaquin Valley and Kern County mountains Monday morning. Following one of the driest years on record, the rain is a welcome respite, although that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with potential risks and inconveniences, including road closures and power outages.
By late morning Monday, city crews were working under steady rainfall at intersections where nuisance flooding was affecting traffic flow. At 11:30 a.m., two city employees were working a flood zone at the northeast corner of White Lane and Wible Road, with one signaling drivers to avoid the nearly knee-deep water and the other using a tool to clear the problem.
An hour later, they were gone and the intersection was clear, but several other locations were seeing similar problems, including flooding of streets in Lamont.
A rockslide at 12:09 p.m. Monday forced the temporary closure of Highway 178 though the Kern River Canyon, the CHP said. But by 1:50 p.m. the agency reported that the debris had been cleared and the highway had been reopened.
Farther upriver, some communities may be vulnerable to mudslides and debris flow, especially in areas affected by earlier wildfires, such as the French Fire.
According to the National Weather Service's Hanford station, the area around Highway 155, between Wofford Heights and Alta Sierra is considered a modest- to high-risk burn zone.
The Californian will keep and eye on the storm throughout the day, adding new developments as they become known and updating readers on what is happening in various parts of Kern County.