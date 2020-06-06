Feeling the rage that's in the air in many communities across the country, Joseph Fonceca is hopeful protesters will put their anger to good use in November.
Fonceca, a Bakersfield native who identifies himself as "just another average citizen who's concerned with our community and country in general," spent much of his Saturday hoping to get through to potential voters at a Black Lives Matter rally held at Beach Park.
The event, which was put on as part of the #YourVoteMatters campaign, featured live music from DJ EC3 and DJ Ash B and drew a crowd of between 100 and 200 people.
Though the rally, the latest in a string of protests that have arisen locally since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, was peaceful and went off without incident, a fresh sense of outrage was felt during the proceedings, as news of the death of a man who was hit by a car earlier in the week was disseminated.
The man, whose name has not yet been released by the coroner, died Saturday after he was hit by a car during a protest in Bakersfield on Wednesday. Several protesters called for justice for his death.
Fonceca remembers seeing similar outrage in 2014, when in less than a month, Eric Garner and Michael Brown died in police custody in New York City and Ferguson, Mo., respectively.
"But then 2016 came and we didn't vote," Fonceca said. "We haven't put the right people in power and without putting the right people in power, we can't be represented. So how can we expect the system to work for us if we're not using the system the right way?"
He says he was particularly discouraged by voter turnout locally, where in a county with more than 900,000 people, just 137,334 votes were counted in the 23rd Congressional District election of 2016.
"To me, those are alarming numbers," Fonceca said. "It shows that as a society, we're not taking the responsibility to do our duty as a democratic people."
To help raise awareness, several volunteers spent Saturday's event passing out voting and census materials, attempting to educate attendees about the best ways to register.
While seeing the merits of protesting, Fonceca is fearful that if citizens don't express their anger at the polls in November, history will repeat itself.
"Our system does work. Our political machine does work," he said. "When we use it the right way, it works, we've seen it for hundreds of years.
"Now it’s time to take action. Now is the time to organize. Now is the time to educate. And in November, that’s the time to vote.”
Wes Davis III, who helped organize the event, expressed mixed feelings about the day, with his frustration stemming from a recent string of local protests meant to counter those of Black Lives Matter.
But as he spoke, Davis reacted fondly to a protester who described the counterprotests as "typical Bakersfield."
“I go back to when Martin Luther King did his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech and ... he wished that his kids would be able to play with the white brothers, the brown brothers, the red brothers and the yellow brothers," Davis said. "When you look around ... we have a mixture of colors here standing in solidarity and really loving what we’re doing. We would’ve been making Martin Luther King Jr. proud right now, but also that we’re standing together to let everybody know that at this time, black lives matter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.