Upon arriving by bus at the Gergen Ski Ranch, one of the first conversations between kids and camp staff is death.
“It’s not very often you find a place like this,” said Cheri Shoemake, the camp director.
While it bears all the dressings of a typical summer camp — sunscreen, bunk beds, outdoor sports — this camp is not for most kids. Those present, a record 95 kids this year, all share one thing in common: one of the most important people in their life is gone and will never come back.
“This many people together where every single person has something in common,” Shoemake said. “But we have that here — that someone we loved has died and our heart is hurting.”
For 29 years, the Bristol Hospice Foundation of California’s annual kids summer camp in northeast Bakersfield has been a refuge for children ages 6 to 16 who, struggling with grief, can come together and bond with their peers.
The theme behind the camp is simple: Children’s grief is complex and deeply experienced. Upon losing someone dear to them, they often feel confused by an emotional muddle they cannot untangle. And since many kids — teenagers especially — may balk at traditional therapy, they’re often left misunderstood and minimized by those equally unequipped to help them.
“We as adults have the vocabulary and understand that it’s OK to tell stories about our loved one and laugh about it,” Shoemake said. "Kids don’t quite understand that their grief and being a kid is something that has to co-exist within them.”
Short sleepaway camps like this give children the ability to grieve at their own pace. Days at the camp are largely filled by routine, with recess style activities — street hockey, canoeing, rock climbing — found at any summer camp. Emus, peacocks, horses and llamas are also on standby, for no reason in particular.
During that time, staff say kids will occasionally share their stories or build camaraderie with those who relate to their pain.
“They also grieve better than adults,” said Michelle Amaro, the camp grief counselor. “Because they don’t guard their emotions — they just have them. If adults just had their emotions, they would get through grieving so much faster.”
Amaro said she monitors from the margins, working alongside a nurse to identify kids having the most trouble.
“Because at any moment, they could just have a breakdown,” Amaro said. “So I do a lot of listening and a lot of watching.”
The camp used to be much smaller, Shoemake said.
“There were 20 to 24 kids when I first started,” said Shoemake, a 12-year veteran at the camp. “It’s just kept going up and up as we kept working with the community and getting the word out.”
Kids are signed up, Shoemake said, largely through a referral process they’ve established through Kern County schools, by way of an information packet given to each school counselor. Similar networks have been established with the county’s agencies.
This was the first year they’ve had to create a waitlist, Shoemake added, filled by kids who attended in past years.
“I wish we could bring everybody in but there's only so many beds,” she said. “We have a lot of new kids and we want to give them an opportunity … you must be doing something right if they want to come back.”
Many of the kids who age out also come back, but as junior counselors.
“The energy here is really high,” said Jaden Eisler, a former camper and first-year junior counselor. “And you meet friends here really easier than at school because you’re always doing something and never sitting down thinking.”
Eisler said he came to the camp three times — in 2015, 2016 and 2022. He’s lost two loved ones in that time, and said the camp has been a big part of his grieving process.
“Because they just lost somebody, they don’t know when they’re supposed to have fun again,” he said. “And some kids say they feel guilty when they’re here — that happened to me when I first came here.”
A big draw to the camp is that, unlike traditional therapy, it’s free.
It instead relies upon numerous sponsors and year-round fundraising. But the camp wasn’t always fiscally sound.
“We were bouncing checks,” said Denise Boschers, a former accountant and the nonprofit’s foundation assistant. “It was a typical, poorly-run nonprofit.”
She attributed the camp’s success to Shoemake, who Boschers said is expected to retire in September.
“It’s phenomenal what (Shoemake) has built, from nothing,” Boschers said, who was offered the role of director. “We’re now a totally, financially strong nonprofit which will allow us to take it to the next level… I don’t know what it looks like yet, but I’m a business person so we can figure this out.”