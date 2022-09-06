 Skip to main content
At 50, BC's Delano campus remains well-traveled pathway for students

At 16, Julio Segura moved to Delano from Tijuana, Mexico, after his father died and his mom heard she could find work in the fields to support her four children.

With no green card or Social Security number, Segura hoped to join the Army after graduating from Delano High, but he soon learned it wouldn’t provide a path to legal residency. That’s when something his father told him years earlier ran through his mind.

