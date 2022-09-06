At 50, BC's Delano campus remains well-traveled pathway for students

At 16, Julio Segura moved to Delano from Tijuana, Mexico, after his father died and his mom heard she could find work in the fields to support her four children.
With no green card or Social Security number, Segura hoped to join the Army after graduating from Delano High, but he soon learned it wouldn’t provide a path to legal residency. That’s when something his father told him years earlier ran through his mind.
“If you want to be somebody, you need to educate yourself,” his father would say.
It motivated Segura to take the assessment test at the Bakersfield College Delano Center. He did well but dreaded the thought of being turned down to enroll in college because of his immigration status.
“Without having a green card, it’s embarrassing to go and ask for help. I was kind of hesitant to reach out for help,” said Segura, now 51.
But eventually he did. And it profoundly changed the trajectory of everything that came afterward.
A helpful administrator told Segura about grant funding that would pay for his studies and he started classes at the Delano campus. He earned his associate degree and then a bachelor’s degree from Cal State Bakersfield. He worked as an elementary school teacher in Delano and then later completed a master’s degree and became an assistant principal at Robert Kennedy High before he was hired by the Delano Adult School in 2013, where he is now director.
“It started at the Delano Center,” Segura said. “They opened the doors to BC and welcomed me.”
Segura is one of tens of thousands of students who have passed through Bakersfield College’s Delano Campus in the 50 years since classes were first offered in September 1972. In those five decades, the college has solidified its place in the community as a means of transformation, advancement and uplift for generations of residents and immigrants.
The college started with about 400 students per year and has grown to nearly 4,500 annually. The campus outgrew one location and moved to a bigger one, and the college broke ground on a second 40,00-square-feet, two-story building at the current Timmons Avenue location to expand course offerings and services to meet demand.
“The 50th anniversary of the Delano campus is more than a symbolic milestone. It is a story of the power of education at work, making meaningful change and delivering on the American dream for so many,” said Sonya Christian, chancellor of the Kern Community College District and immediate past president of Bakersfield College.
A living legacy
The founding of the Delano campus and its early years are inextricably linked to the current events of the era, said Oliver Rosales, a professor of history at BC.
The Chicano movement was taking hold during the mid-1960s. The East L.A. Walkouts of 1968 brought attention to inequality in the education system for Latino youth, who had staggeringly high dropout rates and low graduation rates. As the Vietnam war raged, the Chicano moratorium of 1970 raised awareness of the disproportionate rate of death and injury for Chicanos fighting there.
In Delano, the grape strike and boycotts led by Cesar Chavez were in full swing, and the farmworker movement brought national attention to the small, rural community. Amid the upheaval, Delano’s leaders sought a way to ease the tensions and saw a college as a way to bridge a growing divide.
Rosales, who has taught at the campus for a decade and researched its history, called the college in Delano “a living legacy” of the social justice movements of that time.
‘“During '67 and '68, you see the policy-makers and movers and shakers in Delano say, ‘We need to do this, because of all this attention being brought on Delano,’” Rosales said.
“It was a way to bring the community together in a time of great divisiveness. Everyone could get on board with providing educational opportunities to children of farmworkers.”
In 1968, the Kern Community College District was formed, which consolidated a service area and revenue base that included Porterville College, Bakersfield College and Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest.
Delano’s leaders were told taxes from the new district could help one day establish a college in their community, according to Rosales. In 1972, Bakersfield College and Porterville College agreed to jointly sponsor the Delano College Center; in September 1972, 400 students enrolled in 24 classes offered in vacant buildings offered by the Delano Joint High School District, according to issues of the Delano Record from that time. In 1976, the Delano College Center building opened on Randolph Street.
A meaningful place
“Many high school graduates, unable to afford travel to college, had been forced into the grape fields and abandoned any hope for college education. The opening of the college center has given new hope to hundreds of economically deprived young Mexican American adults who now are becoming aware that maybe college is for them too,” Herrera was quoted as saying in the Delano Record in 1974.
Early on, the college offered programs in agriculture, child care, education and Chicano history.
Jess Nieto, founder of the Chicano studies program at Bakersfield College, served from 1976 to 1984 as the center’s director. In a column about Nieto after his death in 2017, local journalist Jose Gaspar wrote, “Nieto was a rabble-rouser who was well-grounded, articulate and knowledgeable in fighting for equal representation for all students.”
In the mid-1980s, Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg, now a KCCD trustee, was on the art faculty at Porterville College when she applied for a job at the Delano campus. While driving down to the BC campus in Bakersfield to interview for the position, she decided to stop in Delano and ask around about the college. She went into a grocery store and began chatting with shoppers.
“It was clear it was a big deal in town, that this place is meaningful to people here,” she recalled.
In her five years at the Delano Campus, Gomez-Heitzeberg recalled a small but dedicated staff who wore many hats, from answering questions about financial aid and enrollment to helping students decide on a major.
The students were mainly Latino and Filipino, she said, and first-generation college goers. Many needed assistance to navigate the higher education system, which their immigrant parents didn’t have.
“It was that idea of meeting people where they are and welcoming them,” Gomez-Heitzeberg said.
Because of its small size, the Delano center was able to innovate and customize programs to meet the community’s needs.
Gomez-Heitzeberg remembered a group nicknamed "Las Mujeres," about 10 women who were teacher aides in local schools who had enrolled at the college because of a push at that time for aides to take college classes. The women then took part in a collaboration between the Delano campus and CSUB to provide education classes. All went on to become teachers, Gomez-Heitzeberg said, and one eventually became a school principal.
“That was a game-changer. Some of those women were single parents,” she said.
An early childhood center was established that accommodated the hours of field workers and a college class taught at Delano High School as a way to spread the word about college and encourage students to continue their education at the Delano campus after graduation.
By 2005, the college had outgrown its space and a new building was built on Timmons Avenue, on Delano’s west side, where many of the poor farmworker families lived. The new site could accommodate 2,000 students annually. That same year, Delano businessman Ralph Carpenter, an early booster of the college, and his wife, Joan, pledged a $100,000 endowment for the campus to cover books, tuition and scholarships for students.
Helen Calip, an admission and records technician, will retire this year after 28 years working at the campus. She said it has been a joyful career, helping the children of immigrant families like hers, who migrated from the Philippines, reach their educational goals.
“It’s been very satisfying to be able to see the hope that they can go to college and have a good life,” Calip said, “and then passing that on from one generation to the next.”
The beauty of Delano
Continued migration from Mexico in recent decades means that even today many students at the Delano campus are the children of immigrants.
Student Joanna Aguirre, said her father, a farmworker, always encouraged his children to continue their education after high school. Because she has to balance school with work, and she doesn’t yet drive and relies on her family for rides to class, the Delano campus is an accessible pathway for her to start college. She will graduate this spring and plans to transfer to Cal State Bakersfield or Fresno State to pursue a degree in speech pathology.
“Without this campus, it would’ve been more stressful for a lot of us to handle work or younger siblings or not being able to drive yet,” Aguirre said. “It would have made us think, ‘Oh, college isn’t for me.'”
Gomez-Hetizeberg calls that enduring story “the beauty of Delano.”
“For first-generation students, college is still an unexplored world. We can help them navigate it,” she said. “And once you have the map, you can figure it out.”
The research for this story was completed by Oliver Rosales, professor of history at Bakersfield College, and Elisabeth Sundby, a librarian at Bakersfield College's Delano campus. The photos are courtesy of the Delano Record and Bakersfield College.