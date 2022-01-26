Assisted living facility proposed on part of 40-year-old hotel on California Avenue

Part of the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on California Avenue is proposed for conversion into an assisted living facility that would house up to 62 people.
Last week, the Bakersfield Planning Commission unanimously approved, with one absence, a zoning change that would allow property owner Ovid Hospitality LLC to repurpose one of six two-story hotel buildings at 5101 California Ave. No one spoke for or against the proposal, which would need to be approved by the City Council, as well.
The plan would downsize but not remove a 200-room hotel, restaurant and cocktail lounge that has served travelers and hosted events for the local business community since the early 1980s.
Documents filed with the city by applicant Ace Design LLC say Mohawk Assisted Living LLC hopes to lease the building for use as a 20,432-square-foot facility that would have to be licensed and inspected at least every five years by the California Health and Human Services Agency's Department of Social Services.
Instead of having 43 hotel rooms, the building would have 31 resident rooms, an activity room, laundry facilities, offices, a reception area and a kitchen. Two trees would be removed to make room for the entrance, and 13 new trees would be added to the property.
Services proposed to be offered at the site include physical rehabilitation and wellness classes, different dining options, recreation, arts, sports, exercise and music activities. There would also be a shuttle service. The assisted living facility would be separated from the rest of the facility by a perimeter fence.
The facility's elderly residents would get help with daily living activities such as bathing and eating.
"Residents will have access to assistance as required for daily living, but without that care becoming the focal point of their existence," according to the operational plan Mohawk submitted to the city. It added that the facility would have a board of directors consisting of community leaders, health care professionals, businesspeople and other local representatives.
The document said demand for assisted living facilities is rising across the state and the country. It cited a U.S. Census Bureau estimate from 2019 that the number of Californians 60 years and older grew by 34 percent during the past decade. It added that there are 28,900 similar facilities around the country comprising nearly 1 million licensed beds.
Ovid's proposal won a favorable recommendation from the city's planning staff. The project was not required to go through an extensive environmental review because it was deemed a reuse of an existing structure with negligible to no physical expansion. No written comments came in after city staff reached out to neighbors and others about the proposal.
No project timetable was available Wednesday and a representative of the project's applicant did not respond to a request for comment.