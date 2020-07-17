The Assistance League of Bakersfield Bargain Box thrift store will reopen Tuesday, stocked with clothing and other items, according to a news release.
The thrift store, located at 1924 Q St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
According to its website, donations will be accepted beginning July 27. Donations can be made from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays.
Assistance League of Bakersfield is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization founded in 1956. Proceeds from the Bargain Box thrift store benefit the Operation School Bell program, which provides new school clothing items to elementary students in Kern County.
