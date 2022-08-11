Assistance League hosts ribbon-cutting to celebrate mural, renovations

Assistance League Bakersfield hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday to celebrate upgrades to its facilities, which included a 21-foot-by-50-foot mural on the south wall of its downtown facilities.
The volunteer-led nonprofit organization runs the Bargain Box Thrift Store in Bakersfield, and every year it helps children with back-to-school materials, including clothes and supplies, with its Operation School Bell. It has helped more than 155,000 underserved students since 1956.
The mural was painted by local artists Brandon Thompson and his partner and girlfriend Deidre Hathor, with help from apprentice Micah Herndon, according to a statement from Assistance League.
The colorful work of art features depictions of a few of the local children the nonprofit has supported, as well as happy hands with a heart inside.
"The background is their action symbol, the hands coming together symbolizing giving and receiving," according to Assistance League officials.
The painting and building renovations celebrated Thursday were made possible by a generous anonymous donor.