Assistance League hosts ribbon-cutting to celebrate mural, renovations

Assistance League Bakersfield hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday to celebrate upgrades to its facilities, which included a 21-foot-by-50-foot mural on the south wall of its downtown facilities.

The volunteer-led nonprofit organization runs the Bargain Box Thrift Store in Bakersfield, and every year it helps children with back-to-school materials, including clothes and supplies, with its Operation School Bell. It has helped more than 155,000 underserved students since 1956.

