Assessor-recorder candidates claim same problems, different solutions

The two candidates for the Kern County Assessor-Recorder’s Office both issued similar grievances about their office’s inefficiencies, but differences emerge in their solutions for how to fix these problems.
The assessor is tasked with appraising the value of land to set property taxes. The recorder tracks legal documents such as marriage licenses and certificates of births and deaths.
Assistant Appraiser Laura Avila, the current No. 2 in the office, said she seeks to finish the goals of her boss, Jon Lifquist, by boosting the technology of her office to streamline operations. Her ideas about improvements and love for her job prompted her to run for office, she noted.
“I'll be a little more aggressive with our county supervisors and our IT staff (to) make sure that we do get the technology and the things that we need as a department,” Avila said of differences between herself and her boss, who is retiring after two terms. “I go to people with solutions, not just with a problem.”
Her opponent Todd Reeves, a chief appraiser, said their office’s inefficiencies originate from the leadership’s lack of support.
“We don't see the current assessor and assistant assessors … involved in the daily operations of the office,” Reeves said. “I don't know what they're involved in.”
Both candidates said they heard residents voicing complaints about customer service, and Avila notes they are short-staffed, like every office in the country. She added her employees do a great job, but improvements in their education can always happen. Reeves said concerns can be fixed with additional training.
Background
Avila worked in the real estate industry, and then took a job as a low-level appraiser, eventually ascending to second in command two years ago after 13 years with the assessor-recorder’s office. She oversees 87 managers, supervisors, appraisers, auditor-appraisers, title process and valuations clerks and internal HR staff.
Reeves has been chief appraiser for the last eight years, and primarily works in the natural resource section of the office. He has worked in the office for 26 years, he noted and his responsibilities include completing appraisals of oil and gas properties, wind farms, solar arrays, refineries and mining properties.
Avila has been endorsed by Lifquist, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, District 3 Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard, the Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly and Kern County Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman.
Reeves’ endorsements include former Bakersfield councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan, Bakersfield Councilwoman Patty Gray, Taft Mayor Dave Noerr and other council members from Ridgecrest, McFarland, Shafter, Taft and Delano.
Philosophy of work
Avila said she “gets into the trenches” with employees and does not expect them to do anything she cannot do. Reeves said he believes in small government and less taxation, which defines how he interprets the laws.
This approach, Reeves said, defines his leadership in the office to do “more with less.”
“There's no money tree … to be able to just magically increase our budget to hire more employees,” Reeves said. “So we're just gonna have to just improve the quality of our work.”
His managerial style is “hands-on,” Reeves said, adding that separates him from his opponent.
Reeves decided upon running after believing his superiors are putting the county’s concerns over the taxpayers, and aims to bring back fiscal responsibility.
Both candidates vowed to follow the law to fairly impose taxes upon everyone, including oil, gas and energy companies. Reeves admits he has friends in the oil industry after working with them for years, but maintains he will not give them preferential treatment.
“I will be fair to all taxpayers large or small,” Reeves said.
Both note they aim to learn the unknown portions of their office. Avila said she has begun conversations with the assistant recorder to better understand that side of the office and forge a relationship there.
If a candidate gets 50 percent of the vote plus one in the June 7 primary, he or she will automatically win the race. If neither candidate gets a majority vote, then both candidates will advance to the general election in November.