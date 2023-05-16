Assemblywoman reappointed to state committee

A little more than a month after her removal, Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, was reinstated earlier this month to the Assembly Business and Professions Committee.
John Casey, a spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, confirmed Tuesday that the return was real, and that Bains’ removal was “temporary,” but did not comment further.
Rendon pulled the Bakersfield lawmaker from the influential committee in March shortly after her vote against a party-line bill that mandated California oil companies to submit data to the state’s Energy Commission. The bill was a priority for Democrats who wanted more transparency from California companies, following a hike in gas prices last fall.
While it was never confirmed, political analysts have opined it was a retaliatory move for Bains’ opposition, though Casey said in March it was “not uncommon to make adjustments to committees throughout the legislative session.”
Bains, who represents many parts of Kern, was the lone Democrat to oppose the bill, saying at the time she would not “throw my constituents under the bus.” She did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.