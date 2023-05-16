 Skip to main content
Assemblywoman reappointed to state committee

An April 2023 file photo of Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, who spoke about her fight in the state Assembly in Sacramento to pass legislation against fentanyl.

 John Donegan / The Californian

A little more than a month after her removal, Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, was reinstated earlier this month to the Assembly Business and Professions Committee.

John Casey, a spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, confirmed Tuesday that the return was real, and that Bains’ removal was “temporary,” but did not comment further.

