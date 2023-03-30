 Skip to main content
Assemblywoman Bains pulled from state committee

101922_Bakersfield_Election_LV_CM_21.jpg

Dr. Jasmeet Bains, center, then-candidate for the California Assembly, hosts a roundtable with local leaders in October in McFarland after an uptick in gang-related violence in the community.

 Larry Valenzuela / CalMatters / CatchLight Local

Days after voting against fellow Democrats on a party-line gas bill, Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains of Bakersfield, has lost one of her committee assignments.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced his decision on Thursday to remove Bains from the Business and Professions Committee. A spokesperson for Rendon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

