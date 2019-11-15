Assemblyman Rudy Salas will host three senior scam stopper seminars in Kern and Kings County to help protect seniors from becoming victims of fraud, according to a press release.
The free educational seminars will be in partnership with the California State Contracting License Board and local community organizations, according to the release.
The following seminars will take place Nov. 18 through Nov. 20:
- On Nov. 18 the Wasco seminar will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wasco Senior Center located at 1280 Poplar Ave.
- On Nov. 19 the Bakersfield seminar will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Richard E. Prado Center located at 2101 Ridge Road.
- On Nov. 20 the Lamont seminar will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the David Head Center located at 10300 San Diego St.
For more information call Salas' Kern office at (661) 335-0302 or the Kings office at (559) 585-7170.
