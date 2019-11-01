Assemblyman Rudy Salas will host an information seminar to help protect seniors from becoming victims of fraud on Monday, according to a news release.
The free educational session will be in partnership with the California Contractors State of License Board, the Bureau of Automotive Repair, Bureau of Medical Fraud and Elder Abuse, and the Bakersfield Police Department, according to the release.
The seminar will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at St. John's Baptist Church located at 1401 E. Brundage Lane, according to the release.
Tips by experts will be provided to help protect against different types of fraud including identity theft, elder financial abuse, insurance scam and more, according to the release.
For more information call 661-335-0302.
