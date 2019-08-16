Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Aera Energy hosted a backpack giveaway for local students in Lost Hills on Friday.
Hundreds of students from the Lost Hills School District received backpacks and school supplies to help them for the upcoming school year, according to a press release.
"Teachers and parents know that when students are prepared, they learn better and they feel better," Salas said in the news release. "As a community, it is important that we work together to make sure every student gets the supplies they need to start a year off strong."
According to a study from the Kids In Need Foundation, self-esteem and class participation increase when students are given their own school supplies.
"When children start school ready to learn it helps build confidence and ensure success," said Janea Benton, Aera Public Affairs representative of Lost Hills. "When we boost student success, we also help build stronger neighborhoods and communities."
