 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Assemblyman Fong dedicates stretch of road in corporal's honor

20211102-bc-elkslodge (copy)

The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride in November honored Army Cpl. Luis C. Ruan, and presented his family with a plaque and painting.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, wrote a resolution to recognize a soldier who died from injuries sustained in a training accident, by naming a segment of Highway 119 in his honor, his office announced Thursday.

Corporal Luis Ruan, whom Fong refers to as Taft's adopted son graduated from Taft Union High School in 2015. He then joined the United States Army the following year. In 2019, while stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, Ruan was involved in a military training accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury.

Coronavirus Cases