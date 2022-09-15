Assemblyman Fong dedicates stretch of road in corporal's honor

Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, wrote a resolution to recognize a soldier who died from injuries sustained in a training accident, by naming a segment of Highway 119 in his honor, his office announced Thursday.
Corporal Luis Ruan, whom Fong refers to as Taft's adopted son graduated from Taft Union High School in 2015. He then joined the United States Army the following year. In 2019, while stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, Ruan was involved in a military training accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury.
Ruan spent time in multiple hospitals working to recover; however, on April 20, 2020, he died from his injuries, leaving behind his parents, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.
“Our community, our nation, are grateful to Luis’s parents, Juana and Sotero, for sharing so much about their son with us,” Fong said in a statement. “We are forever grateful for his selfless service to our country. He will forever be memorialized by the renaming of a portion of Highway 119 in his honor.”
A portrait of Ruan hangs in the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Bakersfield, located at 1925 Eye St.