Aside from police, Bakersfield budget funds variety of new projects

The Bakersfield City Council has approved a $683.2 million budget for the next fiscal year, ensuring the continued operation of city services for another 12 months.
While council members offered little comment during their meeting Wednesday, significant controversy arose over the city’s continued increases in funding to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Still, City Manager Christian Clegg spoke positively about the budget in general.
“I thank our incredible staff across all departments for putting together such a comprehensive and impactful budget that reflects the City Council’s goals and the desires of our residents, especially considering economic uncertainty that resulted from the pandemic and its impacts,” he said in a news release after the vote.
But the city’s action did not sit well with some members of the community, who drafted their own budget called the People’s Budget Bako. The “people’s budget” would defund the police and other agencies to redistribute city funds to violence prevention and mental health services, among other causes.
“We need to invest in our communities. That’s how we increase public safety,” said People’s Budget member Temi Akanbi. “If the City Council won’t do the research, won’t talk to the community, won’t do the right thing, then we all need to raise our voices and ensure that we are heard.”
Below are some of the highlights from the city’s 6-0 vote on Wednesday (Councilman Ken Weir was absent).
• $185.6 million for public safety services, including the addition of 28 new police officer positions and 17 civilian positions.
• $6 million for affordable housing construction projects.
• $3.1 million to continue operations at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center.
PSVS will provide an estimated $77.9 million to the city budget. The highlights are included below.
• $1.2 million for urban redevelopment projects.
• $1.9 million for 11 new positions to address issues along the Kern River Parkway.
• $1.8 million for economic development.
• $3 million for community revitalization.
• $1 million for business assistance tools.
• $6 million for Recreation and Parks Department improvements.
• $2.7 million for parks reinvention and rehabilitation.
• $60 million for local street and right-of-way improvement.
• $8.1 million for sewer enhancement projects.
• $6.5 million for river, agriculture and domestic water infrastructure.
• $16.1 million for construction of three multi-use paths (this figure includes federal and state funding).