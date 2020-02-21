Early in the morning Feb. 26, on Ash Wednesday, Pastor Dawn Wilder and congregants from Emmanuel Lutheran Church will offer Ashes on the Street at L Street and Truxtun Avenue, across from Kern County Jury Services Building.
With a short liturgy and communal prayer, clergy and congregants will greet workers and the public in the downtown government center, as they arrive for work or to conduct business, inviting them to pause briefly to observe this ancient ritual of the church, marking the beginning of the 40 days of Lent.
In the 10 years Ashes on the Street has been offered by Emmanuel Lutheran’s clergy and congregants, sacred encounters have resulted on the secular space where people go about the myriad tasks of their busy lives. Prayers are shared, and admissions of human wrongdoing given the promise of forgiveness — outside the courthouse, but without benefit of jury trial. Individuals in crisis have been comforted. The power of the symbolic early morning administering of ashes on foreheads comes to those touched at the most mundane of times and places.
In churches that follow the liturgical seasons of the year, Ash Wednesday follows on the heels of the eight weeks of the Epiphany Season, which begins on Twelfth Night in secular terms, and the Day of Epiphany, in sacred terms. Epiphany is when the Magi, following an extraordinary star, finally arrive at the cradle of Jesus, and present their gifts. Ash Wednesday then ushers in the 40 days of Lent culminating in Holy Week and Easter Sunday.The ritual of placing ashes on foreheads, symbolizes both our humble beginnings and our common end. As Gertrud Mueller Nelson states in her book “To Dance with God,” on Ash Wednesday “we take responsibility for this living flesh, notice everything around us — the possessions we hold valuable, the persons we love — and know that all will one day turn to dust.”
Whether in a formal service at church or in a moment of pause and reflection on the street at the beginning of the busy day, all are invited to observe the ritual of ashes on Ash Wednesday. At noon, Emmanuel Lutheran will hold an Ash Wednesday service in its sanctuary, 1900 Baker St. (at Jefferson Street). The Taize style service will feature the imposition of ashes, silence, chant, meditation and prayer.
Kristie Coons is a congregant of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.