As water flowed through the Kern River, court finds Bakersfield violated agreement

Who has the right to water in the Kern River?
It has been the subject of fierce legal battles throughout Bakersfield’s history, and on Friday, the Ventura County Superior Court tried to answer a part of that question.
In a court ruling, Judge Kevin DeNoce found the city of Bakersfield must supply the North Kern Water Storage District with 20,000 acre feet of water it owed the district in 2020 and pay the district $2.8 million to reimburse groundwater pumping costs the district incurred last year.
It's the latest court decision in a long-running dispute, and it threatens to limit the city’s ability to use water from the Kern River.
“This is the Ventura Court’s third decision that has consistently ruled that Bakersfield may not arbitrarily ignore the law and disregard prior legal agreements and the Court’s judgment,” David Hampton, North Kern General Manager, said in a news release. “All we ask is for Bakersfield to honor its agreements, recognize North Kern’s long-standing priority rights to use Kern River water and allow us to keep providing water to the farmers and families who have relied on us for decades.”
The city, however, took issue with North Kern's portrayal of the court ruling. Attorney Colin Pearce pointed out the city prevailed in a six-day trial last year when North Kern attempted to hold Bakersfield in contempt of court over the lack of water supply.
"This is a side battle," he said. "It’s a distraction. They are trying to create some kind of false narrative about some small (court proceeding)."
A 1976 agreement governs the relationship between between the city and the North Kern Water Storage District. In 2012, when the agreement was set to expire, North Kern sued the city to force them to comply with an extension term in the agreement that said Bakersfield would have to sell the district its surplus water unless a “need” existed on a city-owned property elsewhere.
Whether or not the city has a need for the 20,000 acre feet of water has been a sore subject over the past decade. In 2016, the city attempted to stop supplying water to the district, an action which resulted in a court loss.
“The city is still, unfortunately, on the same policy point that they were on in 2012. And that is that they want the contract terminated,” said Scott Kuney, an attorney for the district. “They just really don’t want to abide by it, and now we’re in this constant circumstance of trying to simply have preformed what they agreed to in 1976, and they would prefer not to.”
But the city says the Ventura Court's decision was misguided, and they plan to file an appeal with the Ventura County appellate court.
"The Judge unfortunately directly contradicted a prior ruling of the Court, and erroneously interpreted vague and confusing sections of the agreement and found that the City had not complied with certain procedural requirements in the agreement," Pearce wrote in an email to The Californian.
In the first half of 2020, the city of Bakersfield allowed 27,526 acre feet of water to flow through the Kern River without being diverted to irrigation canals, according to the ruling. The water ended up in the city's water recharge facility before being pumped out of the ground for use by Bakersfield residents.
In the past, city officials have spoken favorably of filling the Kern River with water, not only for the aesthetic boost it gives the region, but also for its benefit to the city’s underground reservoir.
Bring Back the Kern formed in January to advocate for water in the Kern River, which the group says brings quality of life improvements to local residents.
"We do believe that the citizens of Bakersfield deserve water flowing through the city. Not just for us, but also for preserving ecological habitats along the river," said Bring Back the Kern member Miguel Rodriquez.
He went on to say having water flow through the Kern River would allow people to reconnect with nature, especially after being quarantined during the pandemic.
"We definitely have enough water for it to be flowing all the way through Bakersfield, but there’s other interests like North Kern Water Storage District that want to hold onto the water for irrigation purposes and agriculture," he continued. "We believe that the citizens of Bakersfield also have the right to access that water because it is ours."
The court decision will not impact the city's water supply this year, and the dispute is unlikely to continue again as the drought decreases "surplus" water.
The North Kern Water Storage District is composed of around 60,000 acres of mostly farmland north of Bakersfield and west of Highway 99. Portions of Wasco and Shafter are also in the district.
Although the court found Bakersfield owes the district $2.8 million for pumping costs, the figure is partly offset by the money the district would have paid if the city had delivered the water stipulated under the agreement. In the ruling, the court found the city had to pay the district $624,000.
The city has the option to appeal the decision.
“I hope we can turn a page and develop a better working relationship to honor the agreement,” Kuney said. “It’s unfortunately been a circumstance where the courts have had to intervene to help the district to get the agreement enforced.”