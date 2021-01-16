As the country prepares for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, an uneasy calm has descended on Bakersfield.
Local law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation, and both the city and county have put plans in place in case of any potential unrest.
“We’re obviously aware of the potential for things and we’ve taken steps to address that,” said city spokesman Joe Conroy. “I think everybody in the country is probably on a little heightened alert right now.”
Since the storming of the U.S. Capitol during a vote to certify Biden’s Electoral College win, Americans everywhere have been watching and waiting to see if the turmoil would spread elsewhere. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has deployed 1,000 members of the National Guard to Sacramento after the FBI issued a warning that armed protests were planned in the capitals of all 50 states.
In Bakersfield and Kern County, however, the possibility of violence appears less likely.
“We still have no specific information of planned protests,” Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair told The Californian on Friday, adding that the department was ready to respond if circumstances changed. “Everybody has a right to First Amendment activity, but once it crosses the line into criminal activity, we will absolutely take appropriate action.”
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the department was working with local, state and federal authorities as the inauguration approached.
“The Sheriff’s Office has plans in place and, as always, is prepared to respond as needed,” the statement read.
Despite the relative quiet, at least one inauguration event has been called off because of the potential for conflict. The local Democratic Party had planned to host a drive-in watch party on Wednesday, but Central Committee Chairman Christian Romo said concerns over a potential counterprotest forced the event to go virtual.
“We got some reports online, and just advice from law enforcement friends, that we probably shouldn’t do that because of everything going on,” he said. “People are turning to violence and are still upset that Biden won.”
He described the move as being out of an abundance of caution.
“I don’t want to put my members at risk of any kind of violence or even a counterprotest,” he said. “I would go out there and I would not be afraid, but I don’t want to put my members on the line.”
That hasn’t stopped one local Democrat from organizing a car rally in support of Biden on Inauguration Day. Brian Russom said he wanted to celebrate the incoming president and vice president with the event, and has gathered about 15 people to drive through downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday.
As for the potential repercussions, he said he’s not worried.
“I’ve gone to several Trump rallies carrying an ‘Impeach Trump’ shirt, and carrying a sign against Trump. And everybody treated me with respect,” he said. “I interact with Trump people all the time through social media and everything like that, and the vast majority of them aren’t threatening violence or anything.”
Still, while the calm in Bakersfield is likely to last through Inauguration Day and beyond, BPD's Pair warned that protests could spring up quickly.
One minute everything can be fine, he said, yet “because of the power of social media, 30 minutes later you have some social media posts going viral where people become galvanized to take some sort of action.”