As temperatures start to cool and air quality improves, more and more people may be turning to shopping and dining outside.
The city of Bakersfield says it is helping restaurants and other businesses be in as good of a position as possible to take advantage of this potential shift in behavior. The Bakersfield City Council recently waived an $86 fee for a COVID-19 special event permit that allows businesses to expand into the sidewalks or streets.
“At $80-some dollars, it doesn’t sound like much, but when you’re talking about a place that’s not making much because of the business struggles, that’s several meals that you have to essentially serve for free,” said Councilman Chris Parlier, who first proposed the city waive the fee. “I just want to do every little bit to be able to help our businesses through the COVID stage.”
Even as Kern County experiences falling rates of COVID-19, the state classifies the virus as being “widespread” within the community. In the four-tiered Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Kern’s economic restrictions are the most limited in the state. That means all indoor dining has been banned and many retail outlets are constrained in the number of people who are allowed through their doors.
This has left restaurants with few options. And while many have stuck with delivery and takeout, a fair portion of Bakersfield eateries are taking advantage of the city’s permit to expand outdoor dining options.
Many Bakersfield residents have taken advantage of these options, too.
“We were pleasantly surprised to find out that even in days when it was 109, people were still coming to sit out on our patio and saying it was still comfortable,” said Diane Hidgins, a manager at The Crest Bar and Grill, a restaurant near the Bakersfield Auto Mall. “We were blessed to have air conditioners.”
While The Crest already had a patio, the restaurant received a special event permit to expand seating across its property to allow for social distancing. Hidgins said the outdoor dining has allowed the business to stay afloat throughout the pandemic.
“People, at first, were very happy to do takeout. They were very supportive,” she said. “We got a lot of local support, but it had started to get really minimal right before we reopened. I was at the point where I was like, ‘How am I going to pay my bills?’”
Since the city’s COVID-19 special events permits became available, 86 businesses have taken advantage of the opportunity and 10 are in the process. In addition to clearing the fees for new applications, the city will also issue refunds to all businesses that paid the fee.
“We’re trying to figure out creative ways to allow businesses to operate,” said Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy. “We don’t want anyone closing up shop. We want them to be operating and being in business. It’s good for them and good for the city.”
The city has seen a consistent interest in obtaining the permits from businesses, Conroy said, which could increase as the weather starts to cool. The city has also blocked off a portion of Eye Street to accommodate a cluster of restaurants that obtained special event permits.
At The Crest, heaters have already been ordered in anticipation that the restaurant restrictions could last for months to come. Still, Hidgins said the staff have kept their spirits high and the customers seem happy to be back.
“When you’re sitting on the patio, you can’t see the streets,” she said. “You can ignore the outside world for a few minutes, and I think that’s a benefit for people. People are tired, they’re sick of this. We give them the opportunity for a little bit of an escape.”
