As Kern County schools move to distance learning options for the fall semester, the Board of Supervisors is moving to accommodate as many parents as possible.
One of the largest employers in Kern County, supervisors are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a slew of measures that would allow county employees who are parents to work from home or even provide a child care stipend for those who cannot do so.
“This is a plan that we believe is important and provides some, again, needed flexibility for our parents who have particularly young children — not just high school students — but young children who are challenged through this distance learning environment,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said during a press conference on Thursday when the measures were announced.
Alsop went on to encourage other businesses to follow Kern County’s lead.
“It’s very important for you to think about how your employees are going to operate through what we believe is going to be a very difficult environment related to their kids being home,” he said. “I would call on all employers in the county to put great thought into providing flexibilities that your employees may need.”
If adopted, the county’s plan will cost an estimated $350,000, lasting until the end of the year. In addition to allowing all eligible employees to work from home, the county’s plan provides a $75 monthly technology stipend to eligible employees. For those who cannot work at home, the county is willing to pay $500 per month as a reimbursement for child care expenses.
The county will use federal funds from the CARES Act to pay for the program. Gov. Gavin Newsom has restricted school openings for counties on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist. Since Kern County is on the state’s watchlist, schools are prevented from opening without a waiver.
The state’s waiver is available only to elementary schools. In Kern County, 20 elementary schools have expressed interest, Public Health Director Matt Constantine said during the press conference, with Heritage Montessori School in Ridgecrest and Gideon Academy in Bakersfield already submitting applications.
“We know there is interest beyond that, but this process is working and we are working with these schools to explore this waiver option,” Constantine said, adding that Public Health was in the process of evaluating the two applications that had already been submitted, which the state will also have to approve before the schools can open.
Many schools that have expressed interest in the waivers are private with lower enrollment, making it easier for them to meet the state’s social distancing guidelines. Constantine said some schools could open if strict rules could be enforced.
“We need to be cautious about how does this activity potentially impact the spread of the disease in light of some of the higher numbers we are seeing in the county,” he said. “If done correctly, with all of those issues addressed - cleaning high touch surfaces routinely, finding ways to keep children apart and to enforce those restrictions - I think if done carefully, it’s possible.”
