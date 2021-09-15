As Republicans push back against election result, Democrats say Newsom has new mandate

Gov. Gavin Newsom may have emerged from the gubernatorial recall election in a stronger position than he started. Despite a large majority of Kern County residents voting “yes” on the recall, the governor earned convincing returns elsewhere in the state.
As of the Kern County Elections Division’s latest update, 51,725 Kern voters voted for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, while 37,262 voted against it, a margin of 58.1 percent to 41.9 percent. Statewide voters, however, returned nearly opposite results, with 63.9 percent voting against the recall and 36.1 percent voting in favor.
The governor’s strong showing could provide him an opportunity to push for policies that have proven unpopular in Kern County, like the state’s restrictions on oil production and the mask and vaccine mandates brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s like Republicans gave Gov. Newsom a mandate,” said Robin Walters, president of the Democratic Women of Kern. “He really solidified, along with other things, his response to the pandemic, which I think is the number one issue for voters right now.”
But the Kern County Republican Party posited that the election results changed nothing.
“In fact, if Newsom had lost the recall, his last breath walking out of the governor’s mansion would be ‘I packed my bags, but I won’t quit fighting California's oil and agriculture,’” the Kern GOP said in a statement to The Californian. “Gov. Newsom and 90 percent of his Democrat and Progressive legislators in Sacramento idolize the idiocy of the ‘Green’ philosophy of turning off water for our agriculture and shutting down oil production.”
The local Republican Party added that local voters who supported Newsom in the recall election would soon find that the state’s denial of oil fracking permits would ultimately harm Kern County by limiting the amount of local taxes that go to pay for resources like fire suppression, law enforcement and infrastructure.
They said the election showed that Democratic strongholds of San Francisco and Los Angeles — which produced lopsided results in favor of Newsom during the recall — had no comprehension of the damage liberal policies such as unemployment benefits, early release for violent offenders and relatively high gas taxes had on the state.
Still, even if the recall election ended with Newsom leaving office, the impact on Kern County and the rest of the state may have been minimal. A supermajority of Democrats in the Legislature would likely have stalled any Republican initiatives. Plus, the next gubernatorial election is scheduled for 2022, offering an opportunity for voters to toss away any potential recall victor.
If anything, Democrats say the recall showed the limits of former President Donald Trump’s popularity in California.
Radio host Larry Elder earned the most votes of all the recall candidates. He was frequently compared to Trump, and his defeat could spell doom for future candidates in California hoping to run campaigns similar to the former president’s.
“Larry Elder, I mean, hello,” Robins said. “If this is the Republican Party, bring it on. Even in Kern County, I say bring it on.”