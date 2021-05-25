As reopening approaches, Kern County's coronavirus case rate continues to decline

Kern County will remain in the orange tier for the next two weeks despite a drop in coronavirus spread.
In the California Department of Public Health’s weekly update, Kern’s coronavirus case rate dropped for the second straight week after a brief increase. For the past several weeks hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have remained relatively stable. On Monday, 22 patients were held in local hospitals, with five in intensive care units.
“It’s obvious that our hospital capacity is in good shape,” Supervisor Mike Maggard said during a Tuesday meeting of the Board of Supervisors. “I’m grateful that we seem to be moving in the right direction.”
The data shows Kern County experienced 2.6 new cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 residents from May 9 through May 15. In the previous update, Kern County’s case rate was 3.2 new cases per 100,000 residents.
To qualify for the yellow tier, Kern County must reach two new cases per day per 100,000 residents.
Kern County’s testing positivity rate was 1.5 percent over the same time period, down from 1.6 a week earlier. The health equity metric, which measures the testing positivity rate in the poorest quarter of the county’s zip codes, was 2 percent.
Both the testing positivity rate and the health equity metric are low enough for the county to qualify for the yellow tier, but all three metrics must meet yellow tier requirements for two weeks before a county can qualify. The earliest the county can now qualify for the yellow tier is June 9, less than one week before the Blueprint for a Safer Economy is set to retire.
Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said vaccination numbers increased for the first time following weeks of decreases.
A total of 35.2 percent of eligible Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated. Since adolescents aged above 12 have been approved for the Pfizer vaccine, 44 percent have received at least one dose.
The county has now begun efforts to convince those who have resisted vaccinations so far.
“We are going door to door with a canvassing team, trying to provide information and answer any questions that individuals may have,” Carrigan said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We’ve also launched what we call vaccine information booths, where we go to places that members of our community frequent. We set up a booth, we have nurses that staff that booth to answer any questions that individuals may have.”
A nurse hotline has also been established at 661-677-4177 for those who may have questions.
When the Blueprint for a Safer Economy retires on June 15, most coronavirus restrictions will be lifted. Only “mega events,” which are defined as indoor events with more than 5,000 people or outdoor events with more than 10,000 people, will be subject to significant restrictions.
Carrigan said the state will also come out with guidance for youth sporting events, but the guidance has not been made public yet.
The Kern County fairgrounds remains open for drive-thru vaccinations. It is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.