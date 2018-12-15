Citations issued from the city of Bakersfield's red-light cameras have almost tripled in the past 10 years.
Ironically, the growth comes at a time when some California cities have stopped using red-light cameras to police intersections, and state appellate courts have ruled that citations issued by red-light cameras are unenforceable in certain parts of California.
In 2017, Bakersfield issued 13,562 citations from its cadre of red-light cameras, up from 5,066 issued in 2008, according to a report on the system provided last month by the city.
And the trend continues. In a review of this year's data, The Californian found that the number of infractions through October reached 14,344, exceeding the previous years' totals.
In 2017, the city cited an average of about 37 vehicles per day, the statistics showed.
City officials maintain that the red-light cameras have done their intended job and have no intention to change the system anytime soon.
“The principal objective of the city’s red-light camera program is to reduce crash-related deaths and injuries, particularly as a result of T-bone or broadside type collisions,” Assistant City Manager Chris Huot said in an email. “Automated red-light camera enforcement has been an effective tool to make city streets safer.”
‘A VERY POSITIVE THING’
In the 15 years since the first red-light cameras were installed by the city, serious collisions have fallen precipitously at those intersections, city data shows.
Serious accidents, with the potential for grave injury or death, have dropped from an average of 97 per year to 18 at intersections with red-light cameras, according to the city. Other less serious collisions have also fallen at those intersections but rear-end collisions have not declined, city officials acknowledged, citing drivers who tend to slam the brakes when they see a yellow light at a camera-enforced intersection.
Law enforcement officials agree the cameras are good for safety.
“I think it’s a very positive thing, as a traffic officer,” said Lt. Melvin Johnson of the Bakersfield Police Department. “The fender bender, we can all live with. It’s the high-speed, broadside collisions that we’re trying to eliminate.”
But the system has come at a cost.
The city has paid $5.8 million over the past 10 years to Arizona-based Redflex, the company that administers and maintains the cameras, according to a city report.
Although the city earned roughly $6.9 million in revenue from fines collected from red-light citations over that decade, it has seen a net loss of $602,067 over that period. The loss results from Redflex fees and other costs associated with the system, such as paying a police officer to manually review each citation and paying that officer to testify in court if a citation is challenged.
THE COST OF SAFETY
“Putting a dollar amount on a serious injury or fatality is not something that we can really do,” Huot said. “We’re comfortable with the program and where we’re at with it.”
First installed in 2003, the city now has 10 intersections policed by red-light cameras. Unlike other states, these cameras only enforce red-light violations, not speeding.
The city most recently installed cameras at the intersection of Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane along with the intersection of Old River Road and Ming Avenue intersection in 2015. The addition of the new cameras contributed to the increase in citations, city officials said, coinciding with a general population increase in the city.
The cameras at Wible Road and White Lane caught the most violations in a yearlong period ending in 2018. Between May 2017 and May 2018, cameras at that intersection caught 4,064 violations, according to statistics provided by the city.
In 2015, the City Council approved a five-year contract extension with Redflex, according to council minutes. It is unclear if the contract automatically renews or is set to expire.
Despite its purported success, red-light cameras in Bakersfield are not without critics.
Some citizens have contested their citations in court, claiming they have been unjustly charged by the cameras.
“The financing of the red lights is very intoxicating to a government body because there’s a private company that says they will put them up, maintain them, they will operate them,” said Bill Slocumb, a local attorney who has represented clients cited by red-light cameras. “They will provide the video evidence.”
Slocumb said his own family had run afoul of the system years ago. His daughter ran a red light, and the cameras flagged his wife as the driver because she was listed as one of the registered owners of the vehicle.
The incident highlights how the system occasionally misidentifies drivers of vehicles.
Kern County Superior Court’s website says that if such a mistake occurs, the registered owner must identify the driver to law enforcement.
Slocumb finds that requirement troubling.
“This isn’t Cuba,” he said. “We don’t have to rat out our neighbors if we don’t have to.”
But despite the concerns, all signs indicate that red-light cameras are here to stay.
(1) comment
So, is Slocumb saying that since his daughter was misidentified as his wife that his daughter bears no responsibility for an illegal act? Basically, she has no personal accountability. She’s definitely destined for law school....
