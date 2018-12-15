CITATIONS MAILED VS. PAYMENT RECEIVED

According to data provided by the city of Bakersfield, only 54 percent of red-light camera citations sent out in the last 10 years have been paid.

Of the 91,706 citations issued since 2008, payment has only been received on 52,761.

City officials say the low payment rate can partially be explained by court discretion. A judge at the Kern County Superior Court can eliminate the fine on a red-light camera violation based on a number of factors.

Melvin Johnson, a lieutenant at the Bakersfield Police Department, told The Californian license plates not registered to the correct addresses could also be a factor in fines not being paid.

If law enforcement cannot find the right address to mail the fine to, the violator will never receive notice of the fine.