Panama-Buena Vista Union School District’s newest school, Highgate Elementary, is slated to open in August. Now the district is facing the question of where those students and staff will come from. On Feb. 9, district staff will make a recommendation that the board is expected to vote on.
As it draws new school boundary lines and redraws old ones on the rapidly developing western edge of Bakersfield, the district is trying to strike a balance with the voices of the school’s current community — while keeping in mind how its school population will change within the next two, five or 10 years.
Were the school to open with only students in the new Highgate development, just west of Allen Road and south of Ming Avenue, it would have 76 students in a school built to serve 700.
So the district will need to draw students from nearby overcrowded elementary schools, including Buena Vista and Ronald Reagan, that so far have borne the brunt of Bakersfield’s western expansion. But it’s also planning for students who will one day arrive in the area west of Allen Road between Ming and the railroad tracks known as West Ming.
District staff has been working on developing school boundaries since fall. This month they brought the question to union representatives and also began sending surveys and holding several virtual “listening posts” for 3,000 families.
At a board meeting last week, staff presented four scenarios and recommended one to the board based on input from the community. After the board meeting, it created two more in response to community and board input. Assistant superintendent of educational services Jennifer Irvin cautioned that boundary changes are always tough.
“You’re going to hear me say the word ‘emotional’ more than once,” Irvin told the board Jan. 19. “Boundary modifications and boundary changes are emotional. They have an impact on our community, on our staff and on our school.”
The board meeting received 65 public comments, 49 of those from the growing community of Belcourt in the southwest corner of Buena Vista Road and White Lane. Many others came from Grand Island, a neighborhood south of Ming bounded by Buena Vista Road and Allen Road.
Students in Belcourt currently attend McAuliffe and some proposals keep the current 64 students in this area, but many parents argued that their students should attend Highgate. One parent said her family had moved into Belcourt under the assumption their daughter would enter kindergarten next year attending Highgate.
One letter signed by nearly 60 families in Grand Island pleads for children to remain in Reagan Elementary, since their neighborhood experienced a school boundary change in 2014 from Buena Vista Elementary.
“Three elementary school changes in seven years is too much for a family to bear,” the letter, penned by Antonio DeVincentis, read.
DeVincentis, the father of six children, said altogether his children will spend 18 years in PBVUSD so that’s not a small concern for him. He has a student in junior high, three students at Reagan, and two who will be in elementary school.
He said initially the Grand Island community felt like it wasn’t having its concerns heard, but he said the board and staff has been responsive in the last week and he’s optimistic about the outcome. The staff came up with two new proposals that keep Grand Island in Reagan.
“I think those final two scenarios accommodate the desires of the community,” DeVincentis said.
The final two proposals that staff put out in the last week also put students from Belcourt into Highgate Elementary.
Glenn Imke, assistant superintendent of business services, also said that the new proposals have taken seriously board comment that Highgate open with room for growth. That’s important for the district with 18,536 students, which he said has grown on average 2 percent every year over the last 20 years.
After the board meeting, Imke said the district met with local developers to gain more information about the West Ming area. Belcourt and Highgate developments both have nearly 1,000 units built each, but that area is expected to have another 5,000 homes coming in. Imke said that at the rate they’re building, that could mean another 800 students in the next five to seven years. That’s easily the size of another school, which Imke said is about five years away.
Highgate is built for 700 students — and up to 1,000 with portables. The original staff proposal presented last week suggests staffing Highgate Elementary just under capacity with 629 students, but the two new proposals leave considerable room for growth with proposals for 396 or 511 students.
All of the proposals draw from Buena Vista and Reagan elementary schools, which Imke said need relief. Reagan Elementary is already at the top of its capacity with 912 students, and nearing 1,000 could create problems.
“Water, sewer and power becomes an issue when you get that many students,” he said.
Buena Vista Elementary was a farm school originally designed for 300 students but at one point was serving 1,200 students. It not only has portable classrooms but a second portable cafeteria. It has experienced septic and sewer issues, Imke said. All the proposals have boundary changes that would move 256 students from Buena Vista to Highgate, bringing its population down to 646.
The district is continuing to seek comment from the community through parent surveys. To add your comment, email open@pbvusd.k12.ca.us. To view the district’s listening post presentation, visit https://bit.ly/3t3zPLG.