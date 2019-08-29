It’s not every day that officers with the Bakersfield Police Department sit down with local residents and ask them what they really think of their local law enforcement agency.
However, for the past several weeks that’s exactly what has taken place, as the entire BPD staff undergoes a new training meant to address law enforcement issues brought up during the 2014 Ferguson riots.
The riots, which began with the shooting of unarmed man Michael Brown in Missouri, highlighted a rift between certain communities in the United States and law enforcement agencies.
The training includes local residents that sit in to give their two cents on law enforcement and, hopefully, gain a new perspective about what happens on the other side of the thin blue line.
As the department attempts to expand by 100 officers thanks to a 1 percent sales tax increase, the class is one way in which BPD hopes to instill "21st Century policing" to its officers.
On Thursday morning, a whole cadre of muscular men with shaved heads and perfect posture filed into the Larry E. Reider Education Center with their fellow coworkers and a small collection of civilians for the daylong training.
For around the past 19 weeks, the trainings have taken place.
At the outset of Thursday's session, the participants reluctantly raised their hands or simply stayed quite, but by lunch it was difficult to keep the conversations from stopping.
Even as the lessons entered uncomfortable territory, nobody backed down even if the answers did come a little slower.
“You can see the lights going on and see, ‘that’s a perspective that I hadn’t thought about,’” said Keli Paulk, a patrol sergeant who helps teach the class.
She said she hoped the training would help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, as well as give officers a chance to reflect on the history of policing in the United States, which still colors many people’s view of the law.
“When you take on this role, and you raise your hand and you take the oath, and you pin yourself with that badge, you get all the nobility, that honor, that comes with this profession,” she said. “You also get the bad history, and you have to be willing to accept that people wearing my uniform didn’t do the most honorable things.”
The stated goal of the training was to strengthen relations between the police and the community by teaching procedural justice, a term meant to describe a method of power enforcement in which fairness is prioritized above all else.
To many people, according to the ideology behind procedural justice, how they are treated matters more than the ultimate outcome of any action.
But, as any police officer knows, it’s not always easy to maintain a positive attitude, especially in the murky world of law enforcement.
During one exercise in the class in which participants were asked to rank the morals of the characters in a story, one person asked “is this going to be one of these gray moral areas that officers have to deal with every day?”
An officer, standing up to grab a second or third cup of coffee responded knowingly, “You have no idea.”
“There’s a certain level of frustration in being a police officer because they’re told treat people better and do better, do it right,” said Capt. Joe Mullins, who led the training. “Well, what is the right thing? What is it? What exactly are you supposed to do? Well I think this process makes it a little clearer.”
More than anything else, the training served as an opportunity for the officers and community members to voice their true opinions on law enforcement interactions.
In past trainings, civilians have spoken about their parents being arrested during the 1970s United Farm Workers protests, and a black woman discussed dehumanizing questions she received during a traffic stop.
The officers, too, have their own issues with how police are portrayed, especially in today’s environment where videos can spread across the internet instantaneously.
“There’s a lot of things that can be misunderstood and everybody’s going to be different,” Mullins said. “There’s always going to be more to it than what shows up on the video tape, especially when the video is cut off at the beginning and the end.”
BPD plans to hold the training for several more weeks until the entire staff has gone through it.
After that, the department will train new recruits on a quarterly basis.
Those interested are welcome to attend. More information can be learned by emailing principledpolicing@bakersfieldpd.us.
