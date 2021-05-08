As lockdowns shut people in, public flocked to local parks

Whether it was practicing for an upcoming football game, searching for bugs along the shore of the lake or just sitting in lawn chairs enjoying the sun, The Park at River Walk was buzzing with activity at lunchtime on Friday.
For Josie Jenson, who was people and bird watching with her husband, Jan, the park offers a sort of escape.
“It’s one of the nicest parks in Bakersfield,” she said. “We just enjoy sitting here and looking at the water and the ducks. There’s all sorts of different birds that come in. It’s just peaceful.”
For the last 14 months, Jan and Josie have been joined by many other Bakersfield residents trying to shake up the routine of quarantine. According to the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department, more people than ever used the parks last year, and that trend has continued throughout the spring of 2021.
Although no official statistics exist, city employees tasked with cleaning the parks noticed a considerable uptick in foot traffic through Bakersfield’s green spaces.
“When we were at the height of restrictions, you could still take a walk in the park,” said Darrin Budak, assistant director of the Parks Department. “The Park at River Walk was seeing hundreds of people during the middle of the day, when normally we would see 20 or 30.”
While many popular parks are busy during the evening hours, Budak theorized that tele-working and pandemic-induced layoffs contributed to an influx of locals trying to soak up the sun during the middle of the day.
The phenomenon is not limited to Bakersfield. Municipalities across the country are reporting higher parks usage, sometimes near record-breaking levels, according to a report by The Trust For Public Land, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and creating parks.
Budak said park usage in Bakersfield was the highest he’s ever seen.
“We love it. Our message is always, ‘parks make life better,’ that’s been our theme forever,” he said. “I think people were really able to reconnect with parks in more of a personal sense by using them and appreciating them.”
Those at The Park at River Walk didn’t need any reminders.
“It’s warm. There’s a nice breeze, not too many people,” said Jose Sanchez, who was eating a Subway lunch on a break from work with his friend, Dan Ryan. “Everything else is closed. People don’t want to be stuck inside the house.”
As California approaches June 15, the date Gov. Gavin Newsom has said many lockdown requirements will be lifted, the popularity of the parks will come into clearer view. In Bakersfield, sizzling summer temperatures will test the public’s park-going resolve.
But at 80-degree temperatures on Friday, the weather was perfect, and some who have been staying away from local parks are beginning to return.
“It feels good to be back playing sports,” said Isaiah Solis, who was training 12-year-old Nicholas Tejeda in football.
Tejeda, who plays wide receiver, said he had a game coming up Saturday, one of his first since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Others haven’t been able to stay away.
“We have been going to the parks more,” said Melody Larimer, who was volunteering with a home school class, whose students were collecting bugs along the lake.
On Friday the students, who ranged from 1 to 7 years old, scampered around the grass and rocks, capturing roly polies in plastic jars.
Despite the reported increase in usage, one thing stuck out to Larimer.
When asked about the usage, she said, “I’m just surprised there aren’t more people here now.”