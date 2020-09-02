IF YOU GO

An event commemorating the 77th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. Saturday at Historic Union Cemetery, 720 Potomac St. in east Bakersfield.

According to Marc Sandall, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day coordinator, guests who attend this public ceremony will be given a special commemorative button and a biodegradable balloon to release.

Music and ceremonial traditions will be included, along with a motorcycle procession. Military vehicles and a giant American flag will be on display.

At least one Pearl Harbor survivor's widow is expected to be in attendance along with a very special guest.