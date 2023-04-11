As Kern River rises, early flooding appears at Robertson Stables near Manor Drive

The Kern River is rising, and it's virtually guaranteed to rise higher.
In the meantime, Robertson Stables near Manor Drive in Bakersfield may have gotten a small taste of what is to come.
The expanding river has inundated a small section of the stables and paddocks at Robertson, forcing equine owners and stable employees to relocate a number of horses to other areas of the longtime family business.
"We're moving some of the horses to this side because the ground is higher. It's just a precaution," said Ira Masters, who works at the 53-acre boarding facility for horses.
Masters sat on the tailgate of a slow-moving pickup as he led a bay mare to higher ground. They have enough pens to accommodate all the horses being moved, he said.
As far as the flooding goes, Masters said he's never seen anything quite like it in his time.
"What I hear, it's been 30 to 35 years since it flooded like this," he said.
As of Tuesday, only a limited section of the facility had been affected.
But as the snowpack in the Kern River watershed continues to melt, river managers are releasing larger amounts of water from Isabella Lake to make more room in the reservoir for a potential surge of snowmelt, possibly next month.
According to a comprehensive report Tuesday from the state Department of Water Resources and other agencies, the Kern River's snowpack now sits at 429 percent of normal, containing enough snowmelt to fill Isabella more than three times.
The question is no longer whether the river will rise, but rather when, and how high.
Most people downstream want good information; they want to know what to expect of the river in the coming days, weeks and months. They want to know what they need to do — before they need to do it.
And that includes those who board their horses along the river.
"It's 5 feet deep over there in those pastures,” said Jen White, who has boarded her horse, Vegas, at Robertson for years.
Fortunately for White, Vegas was not affected by the flooding at Robertson Stables. Her equine friend is safe and dry.
But she wants to know what's being done to address the situation.
"Let's talk about maintenance of the weirs, and how clogged up they are," she said.
Masters echoed her concerns.
"All those years they refused to bring in the dozers to clean up the river bottom," he said. "All that trash from the homeless living down there is plugging up the weirs."
Meanwhile, river managers say the volume of water being released from Isabella Dam will almost surely increase.
Other likely areas of flooding are Hart Park and Yokuts Park.
What all of this means for property owners like Robertson Stables and others who live or do business farther downstream still remains to be seen.