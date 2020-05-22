With more and more businesses reopening as part of Stage 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-part plan, many local churches have expressed frustration that the state continues to prevent them from following in the footsteps of restaurants and retail outlets.
That may soon change, however. On Friday, Newsom said state safety guidelines allowing churches to reopen would be released Monday at the latest.
“It’s so important that folks understand that we deeply respect and admire the faith and devotion and the cause that unites millions and millions of Californians,” he said during a news conference. “At a time of so much anxiety and uncertainty, faith — and that devotion to something higher, better and bigger than yourself — becomes even more pronounced and more profound.”
The governor’s comments come on the same day President Donald Trump announced his administration considers churches as “essential” and he would override governors who didn't allow them to open.
Over the past week, Newsom has been receiving pressure regarding churches.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter warning the governor that the state must do more in allowing churches to function. Late Wednesday, Southern California law firm Tyler & Bursch LLP announced more than 1,200 members of the state's clergy had signed a “Declaration of Essentiality,” affirming they would be holding in-person services on May 31, the Day of Pentecost.
A representative for Tyler & Bursch LLP declined to say if any Kern County churches had been among the signatories.
Nevertheless, many local churches are itching to hold in-person services.
David Vivas, pastor of World Harvest International Church in Delano, said 15 churches in the city had agreed to open on May 31, whether or not the state had given the go-ahead.
“We’re going to be following the guidelines of social distancing and so forth, but to be in person, people need that,” he said. “People need that support and that’s why it’s essential. We’re more than just teaching the Bible in churches, everyone has moral support.”
He added that when his church reopens, it could potentially allow just 25 percent of its capacity, and every other row would be empty.
“We’re not encouraging nonmembers or the general public that don’t attend,” he said, noting the service would be intended for existing members. “If the general public wants to attend, of course they’re welcome, but we’re not going to do a general invite. We just want to take this slowly.”
Some churches are going more quickly than others.
Harry Marroquin, pastor at Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I., said his church had already held in-person services on Sunday and planned to hold another this weekend.
With four services held throughout the day to split up the congregation into small groups for social distancing, the pastor said churches were just as essential as restaurants and retail stores.
"I thought I don’t think it’s right, because other places are opening up and I think churches are essential also," he said. "For now, we’re going to keep our social distancing very strict and have the protocol of washing hands."
The entire church had been disinfected, he said, and the congregation was happy to be back.
"We cooperated to flatten the curve," he added, noting the church had been closed for two months. "The curve has been flattened, so I think we’re ready (to reopen)."
Other churches have been more cautious.
Cheryl Sarkisian, chancellor of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, said Catholic churches in Kern County have been allowed to open for individual prayer, but not for organized events. She added that social distancing and sanitizing is required after visits.
For Pastor Angelo Frazier, of RiverLakes Community Church, meeting in person is an important part of spiritual worship. RiverLakes has been holding virtual services since the stay-at-home order was put in place, but Fraizer yearns for a time when the congregation can gather together again.
Especially during these difficult times, he positioned the church as a potential comfort to the public.
“The Bible says for us to gather, the Constitution gives us a right to gather, and I think we were meant to gather,” he said. “And when you don’t do that as a people, isolation issues come up, depression comes up, it does more harm than good.”
(3) comments
Doesn't the separation of Church and State prevent a Governor from deciding when and how services are to be held?
It is our constitutional right to go to church. The President ordered all churches to be open for worship immediately! People can still socially distance, sanitize, and worship however they choose! God Bless America!!!
The President saying he was going to "override" the Governors on church reopening was HILARIOUS! He has no power to override Governors on that issue. I think all Presidents should have to take a high school Government class before swearing in. Of course, no President BEFORE Drump would have needed it!
As Glenda the Good Witch said to the Wicked Witch, "GO AWAY! You have no power here!" Lmao!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.