Community outrage had been building over widespread incidents of alleged street racing throughout the city. Then, as if on cue, a crash near one of the reported epicenters of the illegal practice killed a Bakersfield woman and injured two children riding with her in her minivan.
It happened at dusk Sunday afternoon on one of the primary entry roads into the Seven Oaks residential development. A man apparently engaged in a street race on Old River Road, between Ming Avenue and White Oak Avenue, less than a mile west of the Marketplace shopping center, lost control and struck the unidentified woman's vehicle at approximately 4:45 p.m.
A red Mustang and grey Dodge Ram were involved in a street race, according to multiple media reports that cited Bakersfield police, when the Mustang lost control and struck the van, which was not involved in the race.
The van was sent spinning out of control and into oncoming traffic, where it was then broadsided by a crane truck, killing the woman.
Police arrested the driver of the Mustang, identified by police as Ronald Pierce, 50. He was arrested for driving under the influence causing injury, gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated, reckless driving, reckless driving causing injury and engaging in speed contest.
Two juveniles in the van were taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries. The crane truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.
Pierce, who was booked into the Kern County Jail Monday morning, is due in court on Tuesday at 3 p.m. His bail was set at more than $30,000.
Criticism has recently mounted from residents throughout the city and particularly in areas with long, wide straightaways such as Gosford Road, Ming Avenue and Ashe Road, over a perceived increase in street racing and parking-lot gatherings that some believe promote street racing. Bakersfield police have asked for the public's help in reporting such activities, an appeal that has only intensified criticism.
"I have been calling for over three years now," Susanna Gardner wrote in an email to The Californian last Thursday, three days before the fatal crash. "(I have placed) security calls, I have submitted detailed online reports, I have spoken to the many different offices and specifically the traffic division.
"We have children having to go to school (every weekday) morning, people having to go to work. It is so loud that you cannot even make a phone call. This has been going on for over three years at this schedule, not counting the added weekend stints."
"If the status quo remains as it has been for these past years then there will be more Ming and Old River road (wrecks)," reader Joe Cooper wrote Monday morning.
Calls to Bakersfield police Monday morning were not immediately returned.
Check back to bakersfield.com; more details will follow.
Absolutely horrific. God bless that poor family who lost a loved one due to the recklessness of these cretins. The police need to get their arms around this thing in the southwest because it is out of control.
