As hospitals reached capacity, $17.2M in county-allocated funding kept doors open

The coronavirus has hospitalized 3,370 Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic. At its peak last January, 453 patients were staying at local hospitals at one time.
Yet despite pushing the health care system to the brink, space remained available for most patients who sought treatment. That’s largely because the Kern County Board of Supervisors secured a contract with Rightsourcing Inc., a health care platform that has supplied the county with traveling nurses for the last year and a half.
To date, the county has designated around $17.2 million in federal funds to traveling nurses, bolstering local staffing levels beyond their previous limits. Many of those nurses were designated to intensive care units, the parts of the hospital where the most severely impacted patients were treated, and the areas at the highest risk of being overrun.
“We had a contingency plan that we all had to work on for what would happen if we had to ration care, and nobody wanted to ration care — make decisions on who you were going to try and save, and who you couldn’t — and we didn’t have to do that because of this arrangement,” said Bruce Peters, president and CEO of Mercy Hospitals. “It was really a lifesaver in the true sense of the word.”
At times, traveling nurses have accounted for more than half of the total nurses on the floor of a COVID wing. Recently, they have been used to fill in for sick nurses, or those who wanted to take a Christmas vacation after more than a year of intense work.
“The pandemic is like a natural disaster that just keeps rolling, you have to keep caring for these patients regardless,” said Scott Thygerson, CEO of Kern Medical. “The nurses that both the state and the county have provided have been vital to us.”
Multiple hospitals credited quickly securing a traveling nurse contract relatively early in the pandemic.
“We did it very early on and in many cases well before most other counties had done it,” said Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop. “We felt that was critical. We knew that there was a finite number of traveling nurses, and they would be in high demand. We felt like getting out in front of this early, getting a contract in place, getting assurances that we had a pipeline of staff that was going to be guaranteed in Kern County was very important.”
The traveling nurses haven’t been cheap. Their salaries have hovered around $150 per hour. But they have nearly doubled the ICU capacity. At Adventist Health, the traveling nurses allowed the hospital to exceed its licensed ICU capacity of 30 to nearly 50 beds.
As the county faces the start of another surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, an additional $3.5 million has been allocated to support hospital staffing.
At this stage in the surge, hospitals report a lower proportion of patients seeking care require treatment in the ICU. Still, since Dec. 28, hospitalizations have increased from 114 to 167.
“It’s not that we’re seeing high acuity patients like we were, but we’re still seeing really high volumes of patients who are not feeling well,” said Heather Van Housen, chief nurse officer at Adventist Health. “I’m concerned with just how rapidly our volumes increase.”
She and other medical experts continued to recommend vaccination and booster shots to decrease the risk of hospitalization. Looking back on the pandemic, she credited the nurses with having a huge impact on local patient care.
“As a county, it was hard, but we did come together in a great way,” she added. “There were great partnerships formed, and I think it’s important that we recognize that we managed that crisis well as a county.”