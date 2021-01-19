With a looming doctor shortage, Kern Medical has received around $1.2 million to improve three of its postgraduate training programs.
The hospital hopes to use the funds to not only attract future doctors from around the country to Bakersfield, but also to better develop a talent pipeline to turn local high school students into medical professionals who stay in town after they graduate.
“There’s a significant shortage of physicians in the southern Central Valley. A lot of times, it’s if you’re not from this area, do you really want to move here?” said Erica Easton, president of the Kern Medical Foundation. “Really trying to create that health care pipeline at a young age I think is a huge part of what we do.”
Awarded as part of $38.1 million raised from Proposition 56 tobacco tax revenues, the funds are meant to address a need that is expected to grow over the next 10 years. According to a 2017 study by the California Future Health Workforce Commission, the state will need 4,700 primary care clinicians by 2025 and an additional 4,100 by 2030 to meet the growing demand.
A wave of retirements among primary care physicians over the next decade will drive the doctor shortage, according to the study, which said the number of people in residencies does not appear sufficient to replace those leaving their jobs.
The Central Valley, Central Coast and southern border region are expected to have the worst shortages.
“Graduate medical education remains underfunded in the Central Valley where current estimates show a shortage of primary care physicians over the next decade. We are grateful for the funding we have received from CalMedForce,” Dr. Amir Berjis, designated institutional officer at Kern Medical, said in a statement. “These funds will allow us to continue to recruit and retain the best physicians in our sponsored residency programs to help support an underserved and vulnerable community.”
Kern Medical’s emergency medical residency will receive $200,000, while the internal medicine residency will receive $150,000 and the obstetrics and gynecology residency will receive $800,000.
“We’re attracting the cream of the crop when it comes to medical students that want to apply to our program,” Easton said. “We want to be able to share that we are educating physicians and so many of our community physicians did train at Kern Medical.”