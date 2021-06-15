As crucial budget approval looms, ACLU urges city of Bakersfield to allow all speakers to be heard at meeting

With hundreds of millions of dollars set to be allocated Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California is calling on the city of Bakersfield to give everyone who wishes to speak on the issue a chance.
The Bakersfield City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on its annual budget, a topic with the potential to draw extensive interest from the public. This year, the proposed addition of 28 new officers to BPD could merit even more attention than usual.
In this environment, the ACLU is asking the City Council to forgo its usual policy of providing only 15 minutes of public comment per topic.
When a limited number of speakers wish to make public comments, the city grants each individual three minutes. However, a longstanding policy allows the city to cap a large group of speakers to 15 minutes total if all those speakers are making comments on a single issue.
That occasionally prevents some people who wish to speak from doing so. And on a subject as weighty as the city budget, the ACLU says allowances should be made to hear from everybody.
“A large increase in BPD’s budget justifies — and is likely to draw — focused public scrutiny,” ACLU Staff Attorney Jordan Wells and Legal and Advocacy Assistant Maira Rios wrote in a letter to the city.
The letter went on to say the ACLU had raised concerns over BPD practices resulting in what the organization described as racially discriminatory outcomes.
“Bakersfield constituents should be given ample time to question and express concerns regarding the proposal to substantially increase BPD’s budget in light of its track record,” the letter states.
Municipalities have leeway when it comes to allowing speakers during meetings. There is no defined practice cities must follow. The county of Kern, for example, allows two minutes per speaker and has no limit for topics.
In response to a question from The Californian about the letter, the city stood by its policy of three minutes per speaker and 15 minutes per topic.
“In addition to Wednesday’s meeting, the city of Bakersfield has held four public meetings and hearings on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget proposal… all of which have permitted public comment to be made in-person, or submitted electronically, via email or voicemail to the City Clerk’s Office,” city spokesman Joe Conroy wrote in an email. “All electronically submitted public comments have been and will be part of the public record, and are provided to the city councilmembers. Hundreds of written comments have been received on this topic.”
At times, the city has extended the public comment limit to accommodate more speakers. But during a budget discussion in May, the limit was not extended, according to the letter.
“As a result, community members who were present to address the council were not able to have their voices heard regarding the budget,” the letter says. “For an issue as critically important as the budget, that is unacceptable.”