As COVID-19 variants spread, race for widespread vaccination begins

How those eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment

Starting Monday, Kern County Public Health said that health care providers could use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals 16 to 64 who are at the highest risk level of getting very sick from COVID-19 due to severe health conditions.

These conditions include:

• Cancer, current with weakened immune system

• Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

• Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

• Down syndrome

• Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

• Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

The individuals who live or work in the following facilities will also be eligible for vaccination on Monday:

• Incarceration/detention

• Homeless shelter

• Behavioral health facility

They join a list of those who were already eligible for the vaccine including residents who are health care workers, people 65 years of age or older, education and childcare workers, emergency services workers, and food and agriculture workers.

Appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.

Residents can also visit kernpublichealth.com to view an interactive map of local vaccination sites.