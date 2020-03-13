What people are saying

The Californian asked readers on Facebook what they think about the measures being put in place due to coronavirus and how they feel about it.

Laurie Diehl Keller: Over reacting and being irrational!! I get people wanting to be prepared, but hoarding and taking everything off of the shelves is a bit overboard. The government and media has caused unnecessary hysteria!

Cindy Koch: We are prepared, and we are actually way ahead of other countries, stop panicking people, things will return to normal, wash your hands and keep your distance from one another

Emily Shapiro: The US lags behind other countries that have learned from past pandemics. We aren't prepared at all, and it will get worse before it gets better. People need to stock up on necessities, i,e. water, food, medicine, flashlights, and batteries, etc, not toilet paper, and self care. If we must have social isolation, so be it. Better to lose money than to have vast numbers of people die.

Monica Garner Ramsey: Coronavirus is definitely something we need to take precautions with since its 10x worse than the Flu. And can spread faster. But...all these people buying up all the toilet paper and soap? And the stores not putting limits on it? That is just ridiculous. Regular sane people who are doing normal shopping are fighting crowds and long lines because of the ones panicking and buying way too much. Many people can't afford to stock up and when they have the money they can't get what they need. People who are hoarding should be ashamed. Do they think if they get sick they'll be quarantined for 6 months or a year?

MyLena Blagg: We live in the GREATEST Nation anywhere. If our President declares a National emergency I will do my part.

Understanding the virus is critical. Viruses could careless who the President is. We have a very real opportunity to help combat this Pandemic and we should listen to what's possible.

The time is now, to stay away from crowds. This virus needs people to spread. If we can slow the spread we can lessen the effects.

I'm in no financial situation to miss work, this will cause a tremendous burden for my household.

But, I believe Americans will do the hard work and take one for the team.

Brooke Whitehead-Tolles: Those stockpiling for the apocalypse are over reacting.

Having about 2-3 weeks of supplies is good in case of quarantine. However, that’s like one large case of TP, not 20.

Social distancing is extremely important and should be practiced by as many individuals as possible.

Kimberly Raschke Musto: People are definitely overreacting by buying ridiculous amounts of toilet paper and the like. What happens when someone, like myself, goes for a routine run to the store and can't get anything? What if I actually need toilet paper?