The city of Bakersfield has developed a new plan to start paying off hundreds of millions of dollars in CalPERS pension costs.
Starting in 2022, the city will create a new trust fund and add $5 million to it every year for five years. Interest earned from the fund will either offset the city’s unfunded liability for its pension systems or directly go toward pension payments under emergency circumstances when yearly pension costs rise above what the city has designated.
The city’s CalPERS system has developed around $415 million in unfunded liability, which is essentially debt the city has not set aside any funds to pay off.
The new trust will reduce the unfunded liability by the $25 million the city plans to add over five years, as well as interest the fund will earn over time.
City officials say the money will come from any sources available at the time the plan is set to begin.
No specific source for the fund has been determined, city officials say, mindful of the backlash that could be caused if the city uses money from the 1 percent sales tax increase.
“There is no earmark for (the money) to come directly from sales tax money,” said Bakersfield Finance Director Randy McKeegan. “It’s just whatever funds are available, whether it be sales tax, whether it be property tax. This plan is to use those funds and fund this rate stabilization trust.”
He added that discussions about beginning such a trust had begun before the sales tax increase had been passed by voters.
“We knew we had to address these liabilities,” he said, “and (the trust) was really the first choice of the plans put forward.”
The city says it already has successfully implemented a similar trust that is being used to pay off unfunded liabilities for a retiree health benefit program the city discontinued for new employees in 2006.
By 2036, the city says it will have paid off anticipated costs of the plan going forward.
But, retirement costs are becoming a larger and larger issue for the city.
In 2018, the city estimated CalPERS payments would nearly double from 2016 to 2024.
In its latest budget, which will be discussed by the City Council on Friday, the city said costs would increase again as a result of the 126 employees the city plans to add in the next fiscal year as a result of the 1 percent sales tax increase.
Funds from the sales tax will be used to pay off pension costs for new employees. However, the city estimates that only around 6 percent of the money raised by the tax increase will go toward pension costs.
Even with rising pension costs, the sales tax increase has put the city on the best financial footing it has stood on in years.
However, Michael Turnipseed, director of the Kern County Taxpayers Association, cautioned that the good news may not last forever.
Certain indicators of a recession have been bubbling up, and he warned the city needed to be prepared for a financial downturn.
“They expect to have considerable growth in the city’s budget by the year 2022, and I don’t see any words about planning for a recession,” he said. “I don’t think they are looking at any downside and I think they should.”
