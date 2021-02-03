First comes the surge in COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations spike a few weeks later. Then comes the dying.
It is the undulating rhythm of the coronavirus pandemic. And it’s one health care workers know all too well.
It happened this past summer in Kern County and now it’s happening again to a much greater degree, according to hospital leaders.
While official numbers put local COVID-19 deaths at 641, that’s a major undercount of the true extent of the toll because of the time it takes to verify the deaths. As a result, those figures belie the fact that multiple people are dying every single day right now from the virus. Until an accurate count is known, the extent of the virus’s toll can only be known in other ways.
For example, seven people died from the virus Saturday between Mercy’s two hospitals, marking a new daily high of COVID-19 deaths, according to President and CEO Bruce Peters.
The same number died over the weekend at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, said the hospital’s President and CEO, Ken Keller.
December recently became the deadliest month locally during the pandemic, with 154 virus-related deaths; the second-highest month is August with 148 deaths. But December’s numbers will likely continue to eclipse August’s since dozens of new deaths are reported in a week’s time right now. Twice in the past week, the number of new deaths included some from as far back as July.
January is another matter, and could very likely become the deadliest month once the data is available. Official county figures show 21 deaths so far from COVID-19 for the month. But Mercy Hospital had 58 virus-related deaths in January, Peters said. And that’s just at two of Bakersfield’s six major hospitals. In total, Kern County has 11 acute care hospitals.
“We are just seeing a much sicker group of people in January. It’s very concerning because the numbers … (are) far worse than last summer. It’s not even a comparison anymore,” Peters said.
Close to 50 percent of COVID-19 patients end up on a ventilator now compared to about 20 percent over the summer, Peters said of his hospitals’ statistics. And he said those dying also seem to include younger people.
“Do I have an answer for why that is? No,” Peters said. “Someday we’ll know more when we can look back.”
Among those who died last weekend, he said, were a 24-year-old, a 30-year-old and a 38-year-old. Another 38-year-old died Tuesday, he said. He rattled off another recent string off deaths: they were 40, 49, 49, 50, 65 and 68.
Jim La Mar, president of Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries, said the number of families Greenlawn provided funerals and cremations for in January was triple the normal number. He estimates funeral homes throughout Kern handled double their typical volume of business in December based on the number of permits pulled for cremations and burials in the county in the last three months of 2020.
Greenlawn’s crematoriums that typically would run eight hours a day now run 20 hours a day, La Mar said. Employees, from those who transport bodies to those preparing graves and funeral directors who meet with families, now work six days a week, and send emails or file report hours after their work day is supposed to have ended, according to La Mar.
“They go home and take a breath and come back the next day,” he said.
And it’s been that way for weeks, he said.
Right now, about two out of every three deceased people Greenlawn takes into its custody are COVID-19 positive, La Mar said. He knows because by law hospitals must notify undertakers if someone died of COVID-19 because it’s a communicable disease.
“People need to understand the severity of this (virus),” La Mar said. “We can’t downplay it. We have to be honest about the scope of it.”
And yet there are looming threats.
During a media briefing held by Dignity Health leaders on Wednesday, a positive note about hospitalizations declining was quickly overshadowed by heavier topics.
Terri Church, Dignity Health’s chief nursing officer, said a far more virulent strain of COVID-19 is known to be in Los Angeles.
“We don’t know if it’s in Bakersfield, but there’s no reason to believe it’s not,” Church said.
Experts say the strain is 50 percent to 60 percent more contagious. The Los Angeles Times reported that the variant, B.1.1.7, is likely to become the dominant variant in California within weeks. Two cases each have been confirmed in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties and more than 100 have been confirmed in San Diego, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Kern County does not have a way to identify if the variant is active here, public health officials have previously said.
The Super Bowl on Sunday is also raising alarm, and local hospital officials urged the public not to hold or attend parties this weekend.
Given the low rate of vaccination in the county and the state right now, and the more transmissible variants emerging on the scene, another event that brings people together could spell disaster.
“It’s not a time to get relaxed,” Church said. “Social distancing, not socializing and wearing a mask is really important.”