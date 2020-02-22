As California’s death row inmates may be on the move in March, their victims’ loved ones, such as Bob Levoy, still live daily with the pain of loss.
In 1981, Barbara Levoy and her fiancé Robert Radford were murdered by Ward Weaver Jr. after the couple was stranded along Highway 58 east of Tehachapi. After Weaver’s sentencing in 1985, Levoy’s older brother has waited for the day that Weaver would be executed at San Quentin State Prison.
“I saw the story (about California’s death row inmates) and I’m pissed off. This guy’s supposed to be dead by now,” Bob Levoy said.
The Condemned Inmate Transfer Pilot Program is expected to become effective by the end of March, according to Dana Simas, Press Secretary for California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The two-year pilot program will allow eligible condemned inmates at San Quentin State Prison to voluntarily transfer to one of the designated institutions consistent with their case factors and security level. The program could benefit condemned inmates not only with more freedom and a change of scenery, but provide an opportunity to participate in rehabilitation and work programs.
“The end result is that condemned killers will receive more benefits from the prison system, will be housed amongst other prisoners, and many may be transferred to prisons located in Kern County,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said.
“Death row convicts have nothing to lose and can place corrections officers and other inmates in danger if permitted to join the general prison population,” Zimmer added
The program is a result of Proposition 66 — intended to speed up death penalty appeals — which was passed by voters in November 2016. Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium when he took office in 2019 and said it would last as long as he is in office.
Of the 728 inmates currently on death row in the state, 27 of them were sentenced in Kern County.
“Proposition 66’s passage served as a reaffirmation that California voters still support the death penalty for the most heinous killers in our state,” Zimmer said. “One provision of the law permitted the temporary transfer of condemned inmates to other prisons until an execution date was set. But Governor Newsom’s 2019 reprieve for all condemned inmates has resulted in no execution dates being set.”
All condemned inmates may be eligible for the program, unless they are currently serving a “segregated housing unit term, or equivalent,” or have pending or have been found guilty of “Division A through B offenses” in the last five calendar years from the date of their annual review, according to the program’s procedures.
“If you’re sentenced to death row, that’s where you’re supposed to stay whether you’re executed or not,” Levoy said.
According to previous reporting by The Bakersfield Californian, Weaver asked Barbara Levoy's fiancé, Radford, to help him with something in the back of Weaver's truck. He then clubbed Radford to death with a metal bar, kidnapped Levoy and raped her. Weaver then took Levoy to his home in Oroville where he tied her to a tree.
When Levoy bit his finger, Weaver strangled her and buried her in his backyard.
Bob Levoy said the incident impacted and changed his family's dynamic dramatically.
"There's been a large rift in our family since (Barbara's) funeral and (my family) doesn't really communicate with each other anymore," Levoy said. "I don't know if they even have any idea any of this (death row) stuff is going on."
There's also the fact that the victims' lives ended too soon.
Bob Levoy, who resides in Tennessee, said he annually visits his sister’s grave on his own and is constantly reminded that she was killed at the age of 23.
“She never got the opportunity to have children or anything,” he said. “(Weaver) doesn’t deserve (a transfer). He needs to stay in that cell for the rest of his life and think about what he’s done."
Former San Bernardino District Attorney Mike Ramos told The Associated Press that murder victims' families suffering "every day" is common.
“Now to say that this murderer is going to be allowed to go to a rehabilitation program and be treated like any other low-grade inmate is a slap to the face,” he told the AP.
However, Michael Rushford, president of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation who authored Proposition 66, disagrees.
"It’s a bonus to tax payers. The idea was there is no reason (condemned inmates) have to be housed at San Quentin," Rushford said. "San Quentin is more like a medieval castle than a prison. There shouldn’t even be a death row at San Quentin, (their death row) should be burned down."
He added that with the program requirements will likely mean highly dangerous inmates will not qualify for transfer.
"(The program) is not going to make (the condemned inmate's) life better. It’s going to save California some money," Rushford said.
Kern Valley State Prison in Delano and California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi have been designated as two of the eight pilot program locations. The other locations are California Medical Facility, in Vacaville, the state prison in Corcoran, Centinela State Prison, Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, in San Diego, and Salinas Valley State Prison.
Eligible female condemned inmates may also participate in the program and can transfer to alternate housing units at Central California Women’s Facility, in Chowchilla.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
The only bonus for taxpayers would be if these killers took a long step with a short rope.
