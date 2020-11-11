Mail-in ballots are an easy way for people to vote as evidenced by participation in last week's election, when more people than ever voted in Kern County. But behind the scenes, it takes a small army of workers and a mini factory of machinery to count all those paper ballots.
And that, for the most part, is why it's taking this long to get local election results, according to Mary Bedard, Kern County's auditor-controller and registrar of voters.
As of Wednesday, about 120,000 ballots still remained to be counted. The next update is likely to happen Thursday, Bedard said, and the current estimate for when most ballots will be tallied is this weekend or early next week. Bedard said she hesitates to be too specific because the process is subject to unanticipated obstacles and delays.
"I know everybody is concerned," Bedard said. "We're running through as fast as we can with the space we have and equipment we have."
Counting paper ballots is a multistep process that is painstaking, humble work in some ways and completely automated in others. To be sure, it is a far cry from the speed of counting votes that have been cast on a machine in-person.
One of the first steps in the process is to run the sealed envelopes containing the ballots through a machine which scans the signature on the outside of the envelope. (While drop boxes for mail-in ballots were made available throughout the county, Bedard said most ballots arrived through the mail.)
The next step is one of the biggest and most time-consuming, and has taken up much of the work in the days after Election Day. Teams of staffers visually comparing the signatures on each mail ballot against one on file for that voter.
"We can't start counting until we finish looking at signatures," Bedard said.
Checking signatures, which is required by state election law, began well before Election Day as the elections staff began chipping away at more than 100,000 mail-in ballots that had arrived in the weeks prior. It only wrapped up last weekend.
Kern has money available from the state to purchase more sorting and counting machines to process ballots faster. However, space is an issue, Bedard said. The current office has been located in the County Administrative Center for 30 years, she said, and in that time Kern's voting population has boomed.
After this election, Bedard plans to begin looking into ways to accommodate more machines, especially since it's possible that mailed ballots may become a permanent fixture of the state's voting process.
But even with more machines, signature verification for so many ballots would still slow down the count, Bedard said.
After signature verification, the envelopes are run through a machine that cuts open the envelope and staffers unfold each ballot and stack them in piles. Once there's a hefty batch of 20,000 or so, the ballots are taken into a secured counting room where they are fed into tabulating machines. And then they are officially counted.
On Wednesday morning, the office where the county Elections Division is housed was buzzing with the sounds of shuffled paper ballots, sorting machines and casual banter among workers. Ballots were being unfolded and organized into piles. Some observers were watching the process. In another area, several teams of adjudicators were seated at computers reviewing ballots where someone voted incorrectly and, for example, crossed out their vote and selected another choice. The team verifies what the voter intended is clear and they agree on it. Some voters scribble a note next to a crossed-out choice: "Not this one." If it's not clear, though, the team decides the vote for that particular race or proposition will not be counted. Choices on the rest of the ballot will be counted.
This year, on top of record voting an added concern is the looming threat that one of the more than three dozen staffers in this operation, which runs from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, could come down with COVID-19. That happened in Kings County this week and forced its elections department to shutdown until Nov. 21.
"You try to keep people as distanced as you can but there are some things in elections where you just can't," Bedard said.
All workers had their temperatures checked before entering the office and everyone wore masks.
Prior to Election Day, Bedard said she asked the Kern County Public Health Services Department to evaluate the division's plan for social distancing. In order to prevent a full shutdown of the office should an infection be diagnosed, the staffers work in the same team all the time. That way, one team can be quarantined while the others continue to work, should it be necessary.
After all, no one will be doing this job from home.